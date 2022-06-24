2022 NFL season: 10 biggest remaining roster holes heading into training camp

Pete Carroll continues to insist the Seahawks will be just fine rolling with whoever wins the QB competition between Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Smith's experience gives him a leg up heading into camp, but Lock's talent could win out. Smith hasn't entered a season as the starter since 2014, and while he played decent replacing the injured Russell Wilson for a few games last season, there isn't a ton of upside. Lock, meanwhile, couldn't beat out Teddy Bridgewater in Denver and struggled when on the field last year. Would either represent a QB who could keep Seattle in contention in a rugged NFC West? There is a reason rumors persist that the Seahawks could be waiting to see if Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield are eventually cut. Regardless of how it plays out, the long-term solution to the Wilson heir doesn't appear to be on the roster.