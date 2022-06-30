2022 NFL season: One potential first-time Pro Bowler from each NFC team

Davenport's nine sacks might have been the quietest collection of quarterback takedowns we've seen in some time. He played in just 11 games, missing time due to injury, yet he averaged nearly a sack per game. While he's overshadowed by teammate Cameron Jordan, that might not be true for much longer if Davenport can stay healthy for a full season (he has yet to play a full regular-season slate). He's entering a pivotal fifth and final year of his rookie deal, and if he keeps up the production he displayed when available in 2021, we just might start seeing him as the future on the edge in New Orleans.