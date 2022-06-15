Around the NFL

Bills' Von Miller on working with Greg Rousseau: 'It's like polishing a diamond'

Published: Jun 15, 2022 at 07:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Von Miller left the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams, crossing the country to join a Buffalo Bills squad on the cusp.

The two-time Lombardi lifter believes he can help get the back-to-back AFC East champs over the playoff hump.

"I could have just stayed in LA and just rode off into the sunset and just rushed with Aaron Donald and piled up sacks but I wasn't content…" Miller said Tuesday. "I wasn't content with where I was at. I still wanted more … I just want to be part of something special. This is a special team. They're right on the edge, and I just wanted to be that last drop to overflow these guys."

Miller is seeking to become the first NFL player to win three Super Bowls with three different teams.

The 33-year-old proved last year he has plenty left in the tank, earning four sacks during the Rams' postseason run.

Joining a Bills squad with some young pieces on defense, Miller brings a championship edge to the rushing group. Last season's first-round pick Gregory Rousseau is one example of the talent Buffalo boasted before Miller arrived. Asked how he's helping the 22-year-old grow his game after a four-sack rookie season, Miller said he's just there to help him with the mental aspect and mindset of what it takes to win in January.

"It's like polishing a diamond," Miller said when asked about Rousseau Tuesday. "You really don't have to change his … To me, I really don't try to change guys, I just try to really see what they're thinking, really see their approaches, see their mindset. Cause we're all different players, but one thing we can really bounce off each other is our mindset. I give him my mindset, I give him my view of things and hopefully he can learn from that. That's all the pass rush summit is. It's not a place where we can go change guys, it's just we can bounce off each other, kind of sharpen the knife, that's what I do with G. He's big, tally, rangy. I could never play the game, but when it comes to mindset and the things I can control, those are the ideas that we bounce off each other."

On a Bills team with no discernible holes, adding Miller to the mix bring Buffalo a proven playoff performer. The Bills could be polishing their diamond Super Bowl rings next year if all goes as planned.

Related Content

news

Amanda Ruller aims 'to be that driving force' for women in football

Coaching running backs for the Seattle Seahawks as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, Amanda Ruller is on a mission to show women they can be comfortable and succeed in the world of football.

news

NFL Players Choir advances to next round of 'America's Got Talent' after 'Lean on Me' performance

Following a pair of renditions of Bill Withers' classic "Lean on Me," the NFL Players Choir will continue performing on the national television stage as it advanced with three "yes" votes from judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara.

news

Richard Sherman joins Amazon Prime Video's 'TNF' coverage, leaves door open for NFL return

Richard Sherman told NFL Network's Steve Wyche that he is joining Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" coverage this season. However, the 34-year-old veteran CB didn't rule out a potential return to the game, putting off retirement for the moment.

news

Chargers safety Derwin James spending offseason recovering following shoulder surgery

Derwin James underwent shoulder surgery following the conclusion of the 2021 season, coach Brandon Staley revealed for the first time Tuesday. The recovery process has kept the safety from participating in any full-speed team drills this offseason, Staley added.

news

Former NFL wide receiver Golden Tate signs with summer collegiate baseball team

Golden Tate has signed to play for the Port Angeles Lefties baseball team in the West Coast League, a summer collegiate league. The league announced the signing Tuesday.

news

Jerick McKinnon returning to Chiefs on one-year deal

Veteran running back Jerick McKinnon is signing a one-year deal to return to the Kansas City Chiefs, per the transaction wire.

news

Jets rookie Sauce Gardner says he paid $50,000 to D.J. Reed for No. 1 jersey

Jets rookie CB Sauce Gardner revealed to reporters on Tuesday that he paid $50,000 to teammate D.J. Reed for the right to wear No. 1.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson maintains he 'never assaulted anyone'

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson maintained on Tuesday that he never "assaulted anyone" in his first comments to reporters since his introductory press conference in Cleveland on March 25.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, June 14

Amid uncertainty regarding his future in Chicago, Robert Quinn is not expected to be present for Chicago's mandatory minicamp, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Mike McCarthy planning for Dak Prescott to run more in Cowboys offense after limitations in 2021

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday that after Dak Prescott was limited coming off the injury last season, Dallas is planning to insert more QB runs and designed movements into the offense in 2022.

news

Bills co-owner Kim Pegula receiving medical treatment for unspecified health issue

Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula is undergoing medical treatment for an unspecified health issue, the Pegula family announced Tuesday.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW