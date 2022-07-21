Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Where he needs to improve: I love the disruptive presence Carter brings to the Georgia defense, but he needs to up his actual production this fall. He finished last season with just 17 solo tackles and three sacks. Now, those underwhelming counting stats are understandable when you consider the depth of talent on the Bulldogs' defense last season. Kirby Smart's D divvies up snaps all game, with starters usually resting in the fourth quarter of blowouts.

Carter's pad level is still somewhat of a work in progress. There are times where he pops right up and gets washed by down blocks. That said, I thought he improved in this department as last season went along.

Biggest takeaway: It's rare to find an interior defensive lineman with this combination of explosiveness and looseness. Usually, twitched-up/explosive guys are stiff-hipped and stiff-ankled. Carter's neither. He can really sink his hips and drop his weight easily to hold the point of attack. He can also bend and wrap around blocks to get to the football. That makes him an absolute nightmare to contain. He's still developing an overall game plan, but the true junior has all of the tools to be an elite NFL player.

He reminds me of: Quinnen Williams. These two have a similar frame/build and they both possess an explosive first step. I would give Williams a slight edge in the power department, but I believe Carter is more nimble and a smoother athlete. Like Williams during his time at Alabama, Carter finds a way to stand out on a college defense overflowing with NFL talent. Williams, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 draft, is an ascending force for the New York Jets, with 13 sacks and 73 pressures (by Pro Football Focus' count) over the past two seasons. I believe Carter has the same upside.