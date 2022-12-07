Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer announces he intends to enter 2023 NFL Draft

The 6-foot-4 1/2, 265-pound (school measurements) Mayer was highly productive for an inconsistent Irish passing game, catching 67 passes for 809 yards (12.1-yard average) and nine touchdowns in 12 games this season. That represented more than one-third of Notre Dame's passing production in 2022.

Mayer, a junior, finished his career with 180 catches (third most in Notre Dame history) for 2,099 yards (11.7 average) and 18 TDs. In 2021, he ranked third in the FBS among all tight ends in receptions with 71 and ranked second at the position in 2022, behind Utah's Dalton Kincaid.

Mayer is also considered a quality in-line blocker. Although he's hardly a game-breaker as a receiver, there are few obvious holes in his game.