Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer announces he intends to enter 2023 NFL Draft

Published: Dec 07, 2022 at 03:04 PM
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Notre Dame's Michael Mayer had at least one reception in all 36 games of his collegiate career and is the school's all-time leader in catches by a tight end.

Notre Dame's Michael Mayer, one of the better all-around tight end prospects in recent years, announced his intention to forego his remaining college football eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft via social media on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4 1/2, 265-pound (school measurements) Mayer was highly productive for an inconsistent Irish passing game, catching 67 passes for 809 yards (12.1-yard average) and nine touchdowns in 12 games this season. That represented more than one-third of Notre Dame's passing production in 2022.

Mayer, a junior, finished his career with 180 catches (third most in Notre Dame history) for 2,099 yards (11.7 average) and 18 TDs. In 2021, he ranked third in the FBS among all tight ends in receptions with 71 and ranked second at the position in 2022, behind Utah's Dalton Kincaid.

Mayer is also considered a quality in-line blocker. Although he's hardly a game-breaker as a receiver, there are few obvious holes in his game.

Underclassmen like Mayer have until Jan. 16 to submit written notification to the league office that they intend to enter the NFL.

