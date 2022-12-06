Around the NFL

Titans fire general manager Jon Robinson after seven seasons

Published: Dec 06, 2022 at 12:20 PM
Kevin Patra

Stunning news dropped Tuesday as the Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation.

The team later confirmed the news.

"Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what is expected in all facets of our organization," Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. "I believe we have made significant progress both on and off the field through investments in leadership, personnel and new ideas. This progress includes the core of our business, the football team itself, which is regularly evaluated both by results (wins and losses) and team construction/roster building. I am proud of what we have accomplished in my eight seasons of ownership, but I believe there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met.

"I want to thank Jon for his dedicated work to set this organization on an upward trajectory and I wish him and his family the best."

Titans vice president of player personnel, Ryan Cowden, will take over Robinson's duties on an interim basis.

Tennessee parting ways with Robinson represents a shocking move by the AFC South leaders. In just under seven years with Robinson in charge, the Titans compiled a 66-43 record with the GM, including zero losing seasons, and are currently coasting to a third straight division title.

The Titans generated the ninth-highest winning percentage (.606) in the NFL since 2016, when Robinson took over a club that finished last in the AFC South the previous two campaigns.

Robinson signed a contract extension in February. Nearly 10 months later, he's gone.

The firing comes days after former Titans star receiver A.J. Brown went off for eight catches, 119 yards and two touchdowns in Tennessee's 35-10 loss to Philadelphia. Brown and the Titans brass were in a contract squabble that led to a draft-day trade with the Eagles.

Robinson has made some solid moves, including drafting Derrick Henry, Jeffery Simmons and Brown while building solid depth. But he's had a host of recent swings and misses, including selling assets for Julio Jones in 2021, swings and misses in the draft, and the Brown debacle.

Pelissero on Tuesday reported that the team brass wasn't happy with the direction of the roster assembled by Robinson and decided to make a change, despite leading the AFC South.

The 7-5 Titans have overcome a lot this year, largely thanks to head coach Mike Vrabel and his staff. But they've been a good team that has yet to make it to the precipice of great.

Robinson's firing means Vrabel should compile more power over the roster down the stretch, and he could have a say in who becomes the next Titans GM.

