Around the NFL

Titans extend coach Mike Vrabel, general manager Jon Robinson

Published: Feb 08, 2022 at 04:13 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

A top seed has earned extensions for two prominent leaders in Tennessee.

The Titans have signed general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel to contract extensions, the team announced Tuesday. Tennessee also added a pair of former Texans assistants to its staff: Tim Kelly as passing game coordinator and Bobby King as inside linebackers coach.

"I am proud to say that Jon and Mike will be leading our football team for years to come," Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement released by the team. "I have seen the team improve on a yearly basis under their direction, and I know their singular goal is to deliver a championship for our fans. Together they have developed a culture within our organization that has been essential to our success. Their values align with mine and what I want the Titans to be. They demand excellence from themselves and others, work well together, are always striving to improve and they care deeply for our players and staff."

Such a demand for excellence proved valuable in 2021, a season in which the Titans lost their most important player -- running back ﻿Derrick Henry﻿ -- for half of the campaign, yet still managed to earn the AFC's No. 1 seed entering the postseason. Their unlikely run to the top seat in the conference ended after just one game, a 19-16 loss to eventual conference champion Cincinnati in the Divisional Round.

The result was both stunning and disappointing to Tennessee fans who'd hoped their team's performance was a sign of a run to a Lombardi Trophy. Instead, they suffered a heartbreaking loss at home and were forced to turn their focus toward the future.

The 2022 season will see the return of a fully healthy Henry to an offense that struggled without him, but not enough to hinder the team's postseason ambitions. A.J. Brown proved to be just as valuable to the Titans' attack, helping them rediscover their offensive magic upon his return.

Brown, Henry, ﻿Julio Jones﻿ and ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿ couldn't produce enough points to win a playoff game, but after three straight postseason appearances (including an AFC Championship Game berth in 2019), the Titans have firmly placed themselves among the top contenders in the AFC. Tennessee isn't about to change what has been a productive pairing in Robinson and Vrabel. The franchise will only hope it can get them beyond the Divisional Round again in the future.

Related Content

news

New Saints head coach Dennis Allen not out to shake things up in New Orleans, but hopes to 'create my own legacy'

New New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen wants to "create my own legacy," but also maintain what's been working for the Saints as his tenure begins. 
news

Washington DB Deshazor Everett charged with involuntary manslaughter 

Washington Commanders defensive back ﻿Deshazor Everett﻿ has been charged with involuntary manslaughter following an investigation into a fatal single-car crash on Dec. 23, 2021, the Loudoun County (Va.) Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday in a release. 
news

Bengals arrive in Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Touchdown, Bengals. Cincinnati arrived at Los Angeles International Airport at around 11:55 a.m. local time on Tuesday, five days out from their matchup with the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on HC search: Best decision for team was choice of Lovie Smith

The Houston Texans introduced new head coach Lovie Smith during a Tuesday news conference. General manager Nick Caserio also explained to reporters the team's process during its coaching search.
news

Patriots hire ex-Giants coach Joe Judge as offensive assistant

The Patriots are reuniting with Joe Judge. The former Giants head coach is re-joining New England as an offensive assistant.
news

Giants hiring Don 'Wink' Martindale as defensive coordinator

The New York Giants plan to hire Don "Wink" Martindale as their new defensive coordinator. Martindale was New York's top candidate to replace the departed Patrick Graham.
news

Steelers to interview Louis Riddick for general manager position

Former Pitt Panther Louis Riddick is in the running to return to Pittsburgh as general manager of the Steelers. Ian Rapoport reports that Riddick is scheduled to interview for the Steelers' GM job.
news

Giants GM Joe Schoen wants 'as many at-bats as you can get' in 2022 NFL Draft

Could New York Giants new general manager Joe Schoen be a mover and shaker in the 2022 NFL Draft? Armed with the No. 5 and 7 overall picks and aiming to restock Big Blue's talent-well, Schoen suggested that he could see value in trading back to stockpile additional selections.
news

Jalen Ramsey 'of course' lobbying to shadow Ja'Marr Chase in Super Bowl LVI

﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ hasn't shadowed one receiver a ton this season. But if he has his way Sunday, the Rams corner will be matched up on Cincinnati star rookie wideout ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿ often.
news

Von Miller, Rams aim to bring Aaron Donald title: 'Our whole friendship is about winning this Super Bowl'

The Los Angeles Rams organization is aiming to bring Aaron Donald the only thing missing in his trophy case, a Super Bowl ring.
news

Tom Brady on potential of returning: 'You never say never'

On Monday, Tom Brady briefly explained what was behind his decision to retire, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of emotion he received and ever so slightly left the door ajar for a possible return on the "Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray" podcast.  
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW