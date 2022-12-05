Around the NFL

Dolphins sign veteran OT Eric Fisher; Austin Jackson headed to injured reserve

Published: Dec 05, 2022 at 02:17 PM
Nick Shook

Eric Fisher is returning for another run at a Super Bowl.

The veteran offensive tackle signed with the Miami Dolphins on Monday, the team announced. Tackle Austin Jackson (ankle) was also placed on injured reserve.

Fisher last played in 2021 for the Indianapolis Colts in what amounted to a one-year stint with the hopes he'd help a contender go on a deep playoff run. Instead, Indianapolis collapsed down the stretch, falling short of the postseason.

Fisher entered free agency in March and didn't sign with a team, waiting out the majority of the regular season until a contender with a need came calling. Miami became that club when it lost both Jackson and Terron Armstead (pectoral) to injury, and with Jackson's placement on IR, the Dolphins needed to find a veteran capable of stepping in and helping the team immediately.

The Dolphins believe Fisher is their answer to their conundrum at tackle. The nine-year veteran and Super Bowl LIV champion will head to Miami with title-winning experience and wisdom to lend to the upstart Dolphins.

