Dolphins sign veteran OT Eric Fisher; Austin Jackson headed to injured reserve

Eric Fisher is returning for another run at a Super Bowl.

The veteran offensive tackle signed with the Miami Dolphins on Monday, the team announced. Tackle Austin Jackson (ankle) was also placed on injured reserve.

Fisher last played in 2021 for the Indianapolis Colts in what amounted to a one-year stint with the hopes he'd help a contender go on a deep playoff run. Instead, Indianapolis collapsed down the stretch, falling short of the postseason.

Fisher entered free agency in March and didn't sign with a team, waiting out the majority of the regular season until a contender with a need came calling. Miami became that club when it lost both Jackson and Terron Armstead (pectoral) to injury, and with Jackson's placement on IR, the Dolphins needed to find a veteran capable of stepping in and helping the team immediately.