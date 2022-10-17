Around the NFL

Sauce Gardner's cheesehead knocked off by Allen Lazard after Jets' upset win over Packers

Published: Oct 17, 2022 at 08:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner donned a cheesehead after Sunday's massive 27-10 upset of the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

"I'm definitely never going to forget this moment," Gardner said, via ESPN. "It's a tribute to the Jets fans. They put in on my head, the Jets fans. I just had to take it and run with it."

Packers receiver Allen Lazard didn't take too kindly to the cheesed-up Gardner, knocking the block off the rookie's head. But the wideout said the move wasn't meant disrespectfully.

"Sauce, that's a cool name. It's just a little competitive spirit," Lazard said of why he knocked it off. "Nothing too harmful in that aspect or anything. I'm sure he probably would've done the same thing if I was wearing a Jets hat or helmet walking off their field, so that's just the competitiveness in me. No disrespect to him."

Sauce earned the cheesehead Sunday, blanketing Lazard and other Packers receivers and frustrating Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the offense. Gardner allowed one catch for 8 yards on seven targets for a 39.6 passer rating allowed Sunday. Through six weeks, the first-round corner has allowed a passer rating of just 63.6. He also joined Desmond Trufant as the only players since 2000 with at least one pass defensed in each of his first six career games.

The Jets defense dominated for long stretches Sunday, with Quinnen Williams playing like an All-Pro, netting two sacks, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and a blocked field goal.

"He was definitely frustrated," New York defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said of Rodgers. "That's what we wanted to see. That's our objective every week, to piss off every quarterback we line up against in a smart, dominant, violent way. I think we were successful in doing that."

Gang Green swarmed Rodgers all game, then the rushing attack behind Breece Hall got going in the second half as the Jets turned a 3-3 halftime score into a 27-10 shellacking.

"We believe we can be as great as any team in this league," Rankins said. "(We're) showing the rest of this world that this is not just a team you can write off or a team that, 'Oh, maybe they'll be good in a few years.' No, we're coming to win right now."

Related Content

news

Ravens 'not going to hit the panic button' after latest blown lead in loss to Giants

Another week, another  Ravens meltdown. Baltimore held a 10-point fourth-quarter lead before the Giants came storming back to win, 24-20, forcing two Lamar Jackson turnovers down the stretch.

news

Kyler Murray on Cards' struggles: Rookie year is 'probably the last time (expletive) has felt this hard'

After a 19-9 loss to the Seahawks in which the Cardinals could not score an offensive touchdown, quarterback Kyler Murray compared the team's struggles to his first year in the league.

news

Mike McDaniel won't blame QB injuries for Dolphins' losing streak: 'That's the path of least resistance'

Sunday's loss to the Vikings is the third straight defeat since QB Tua Tagovailoa got hurt. But head coach Mike McDaniel said he wouldn't allow his team to use QB injuries as an excuse.

news

Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks removes Robbie Anderson from sideline during loss vs. Rams

Carolina Panthers' Robbie Anderson got into multiple spats with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey during a 24-10 loss to the Rams. Before the start of the fourth quarter, cameras showed interim head coach Steve Wilks dismissing the WR from the sidelines.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott still out, WR CeeDee Lamb active Sunday night vs. Eagles

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will have to wait another week for his surgically repaired thumb to heal, but wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (hip) is active tonight against the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Aaron Rodgers after loss to Jets: Packers need to 'simplify some things' on offense

The Packers' offense couldn't get going during Sunday's disheartening 27-10 loss to the Jets. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters the key could be making things simpler.

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick ties George Halas for second on all-time wins list

With the Patriots' dominant 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Bill Belichick tied legendary Bears coach George Halas for second on the all-time wins list with 324 victories (regular and postseason).

news

2022 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 6 action.

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett exits win over Buccaneers with concussion

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a concussion in the third quarter of Sunday's 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.

news

Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson exits loss to Vikings with thumb injury

Miami Dolphins rookie signal-caller Skylar Thompson suffered a thumb injury in the second quarter of Sunday's 24-16 loss to Minnesota and did not return.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 6: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 6 Sunday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE