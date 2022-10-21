Buyers/sellers at 2022 NFL trade deadline: Should Packers target WR? Will Broncos unload veterans?

Ryan Poles took over a mess of a roster and remains early in his rebuild. The next phase could include shipping out veterans who aren't in his long-term plans. Robert Quinn is the biggest name to watch after offseason trade rumors. The 32-year-old has only one sack this season, but he showed he still had juice in 2021, posting 18.5 QB takedowns. With no guaranteed money after this season, he could be viewed as a mercenary edge rusher for a playoff contender in need. Likewise, veteran safety Eddie Jackson has no guaranteed money left on his deal beyond this season, and secondary-needy clubs could come calling for the ballhawk. Running back David Montgomery is in the final year of his rookie contract and could be moved with Khalil Herbert waiting in the wings. Then there is Roquan Smith, who is also in the final year of his rookie deal. Poles could view using the franchise tag on Smith or potentially netting a compensatory pick if he lets the star linebacker walk as better options than making a trade. But if the GM isn't willing to go near Smith's contract demands, he could ship the 'backer out if the right offer comes in. Frankly, outside of Justin Fields and a few rookies, there aren't many players on the roster that Poles shouldn't at least listen to offers for in trade talks at this point.