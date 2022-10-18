Packers WR Randall Cobb suffered ankle sprain, will be out 2-4 weeks

The Green Bay Packers received good news on Randall Cobb's ankle injury.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Cobb suffered an ankle sprain that is expected to knock the veteran receiver out just 2-4 weeks, per sources informed of the situation.

Cobb suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. Dejected as he was carted from the field, the wideout believed he'd fractured the ankle and would have his 12th NFL season end prematurely.

The timeline meshes with head coach Matt LaFleur's comments on Monday.

"It's not going to be like a one-week deal or anything like that. I think he's going to miss some time," LaFleur said. "But he definitely avoided a serious injury."

Cobb reacted with excitement on Instagram to the news that he could be back within a few weeks.

Cobb has generated 18 catches for 257 yards through three weeks. Aaron Rodgers recently implored the coaching staff to get his long-time friend more snaps.