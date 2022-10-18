Around the NFL

Packers WR Randall Cobb suffered ankle sprain, will be out 2-4 weeks

Published: Oct 18, 2022 at 09:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Green Bay Packers received good news on Randall Cobb's ankle injury.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Cobb suffered an ankle sprain that is expected to knock the veteran receiver out just 2-4 weeks, per sources informed of the situation.

Cobb suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. Dejected as he was carted from the field, the wideout believed he'd fractured the ankle and would have his 12th NFL season end prematurely.

The timeline meshes with head coach Matt LaFleur's comments on Monday.

"It's not going to be like a one-week deal or anything like that. I think he's going to miss some time," LaFleur said. "But he definitely avoided a serious injury."

Cobb reacted with excitement on Instagram to the news that he could be back within a few weeks.

Cobb has generated 18 catches for 257 yards through three weeks. Aaron Rodgers recently implored the coaching staff to get his long-time friend more snaps.

Green Bay's offense has been abysmal to start the season, scoring just 17.8 points per game (26.5 PPG in 2021). Cobb's injury won't help in the short term, but at least his season isn't over.

Related Content

news

Three-time Pro Bowl TE Delanie Walker announces retirement from NFL after 14 seasons

Longtime veteran tight end Delanie Walker announced his retirement after 14 seasons in the NFL. Walker spent seven seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and seven seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

news

Tom Brady on Bucs' recent struggles: 'It's a bad day when there's more F-bombs than touchdowns'

Tom Brady speaks on his recent frustrations with the Bucs offense, including his outburst on the sidelines during the team's Week 6 loss in Pittsburgh.

news

Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury would consider giving up play-calling duties: 'Whatever it takes to win'

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has been calling plays on offense since his arrival in 2019, but the team's recent struggles have had him considering handing off those duties for the first time.

news

Chargers coach Brandon Staley on benching J.C. Jackson: 'It just wasn't good enough in the first half'

Although the Los Angeles Chargers came away with a victory against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night, head coach Brandon Staley had to bench highly paid cornerback J.C. Jackson in the second half and overtime to right the defense.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson after overtime loss vs. Chargers: 'We don't have division in our locker room'

Another week brought another excruciating loss for the Denver Broncos, where the defense shut down an opponent and the offense behind Russell Wilson came up short as they fell 19-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime Monday night.

news

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon on benching in loss vs. Chargers: 'I'm not gonna lie. It hurt a little'

There would be no revenge game Monday night for Broncos running back Melvin Gordon against the Chargers, his former team of five years. Gordon was done for the game in the second quarter after only three carries for eight yards.

news

Kicker Dustin Hopkins boots Chargers to OT win despite injured hamstring

Los Angeles kicker Dustin Hopkins, bum hammy and all, connected on a 39-yard game-winning kick in overtime to lift the Chargers over the Denver Broncos, 19-16.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson injures hamstring in loss to Chargers on Monday

Denver QB Russell Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during the Broncos' Monday night loss to the host Los Angeles Chargers, Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett said after the game.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Chargers' win over Broncos on Monday

In OT, a special teams gaffe by the Broncos set up Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins, who was playing through a hamstring injury, for a 39-yard game-winning field goal and Hopkins lifted the Bolts to a 19-16 victory over the Broncos.

news

Week 6 Monday night inactives: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

The official inactives for the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Rams HC Sean McVay confirms Cam Akers trade talks: 'There's probably a move that will be made'

Though Rams head coach Sean McVay said he would never rule out running back Cam Akers staying with the club, he confirmed Monday that the team is engaging in talks to trade the running back.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE