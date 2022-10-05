Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers sees similarities between Christian Watson, Davante Adams as Packers rookies

Published: Oct 05, 2022 at 08:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Way back in 2014, then-Packers second-round rookie Davante Adams didn't put up prolific numbers but showed signs of breakout potential to come.

To open the 2022 campaign, current Green Bay rookie second-rounder Christian Watson has had a similarly slow start to his career, catching six passes for 51 yards in three games played, and earned a rushing score in Sunday's win over the New England Patriots.

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, quarterback Aaron Rodgers likened Watson to Adams as a rookie.

"Look, I tell you, he's got special speed. He really does. He's got incredible stride length," Rodgers said of Watson, per Packers Wire. "When you watch some of the film back, it's similar to watching Davante his rookie year. You know there were games where I didn't give Davante a ton of looks, but you go back and watch the film, and you're thinking, 'Man, this guy is open often.' It's like that from time to time with Christian. There's a few routes, I mean not as much as Davante, I just think Davante was a little more polished route-runner as a rookie, but there are a few times where I might need to give him a second look even when things don't look great from the start because he does have that different type of speed. But we're finding ways to use him, I think, and again, we have to have patience."

Due to injuries and the fact that the Packers had Jordy Nelson and a young Randall Cobb at the time, Adams didn't put up massive numbers in his first couple seasons. Adams had 12 games as a rookie in which he caught two or fewer passes.

Watson missed Week 3 against Tampa due to an injury and has been targeted just 10 times in three games. He played just 18 snaps in Sunday's victory. But Green Bay has tried creative ways to get the speedy rookie the ball, including a jet sweep for a 15-yard TD in Week 4.

Rodgers has leaned on rookie Romeo Doubs and Allen Lazard through the first four weeks, but the MVP quarterback would also like to see the veteran Cobb see more snaps.

"I really feel like he needs some more playing time," Rodgers said of Cobb, per SB Nation's Acme Packing Company. "He's made plays in every game that he's played. He had two huge plays in the game, both on third down. Third and six, he gets on the sideline for 20-something. Third and one, on our last drive, we're like at mid-40s, we do an action, he runs a beautiful through route, I hit him, first down, move the sticks. Then I hit two plays to Doubs. Next thing you know, we're in field goal range. I think he needs more opportunities for sure. He's earned them. Big kudos to him, though, you know. He figured out how to get his body back. He's stayed healthy so far, but he went through the entire offseason program, OTAs, busted his ass and earned the opportunity he's gotten and probably more, so I look forward to some more snaps for him 'cause every time he's out there he's making explosive gains."

In just 107 plays through four games, the 32-year-old Cobb has generated 10 catches for 150 yards on 12 targets, tallying eight first downs, including five third-down conversions.

"I don't know why you're all acting like I'm geriatric. I'm not in a nursing home," Cobb quipped after Sunday's win, per Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal. "This is the best I've felt since I was like 29. I feel really good."

The Packers offense has predictably gotten off to a slow start as Rodgers attempts to gain chemistry with his new receiver corps. Despite the struggle, Green Bay still sits at 3-1 ahead of Sunday's trip to London to face the 3-1 New York Giants. The offense could get rolling in the next few weeks with games against the Giants, Jets and Commanders.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger surprised by halftime switch to Kenny Pickett: 'The whole offense was stagnant'

Color Ben Roethlisberger surprised that coach Mike Tomlin made a quarterback change from Mitchell Trubisky to Kenny Pickett at halftime of the Steelers' loss Sunday to the Jets.

news

Sean McVay on Rams' offensive struggles: 'The story isn't written yet'

Sean McVay's offense has struggled through the first four weeks of the 2022 season, and the Rams coach will have to rewrite his script quickly with the Cowboys defense on tap in Week 5.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes among Players of the Week

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Seattle QB Geno Smith led the way for the Players of the Week.

news

Giants WR Kenny Golladay not expected to travel to London following MCL sprain

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that Kenny Golladay suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears, per a source informed of the situation. He is not expected to travel to London, where the Giants will take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 on Sunday.

news

Mike Tomlin on what makes Bills LB Von Miller special: 'Some guys are aliens visiting from another planet'

When asked Tuesday what it was about Buffalo edge Von Miller that allowed him to thrive despite age and past injuries, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin smiled before complimenting the intergalactic talent.

news

Ex-Packers, Giants ILB Blake Martinez signing with Raiders

The Raiders are signing former Green Bay Packers and New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez to a one-year deal.

news

Cardinals waive WR Andy Isabella after three-plus underwhelming seasons

The Arizona Cardinals are releasing former second-round pick wide receiver Andy Isabella after four seasons.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (shoulder) says he's 'super confident' he'll play Thursday vs. Colts

Despite being limited with a shoulder injury, Broncos QB Russell Wilson plans to play Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to speak with reps from NFL-NFLPA joint concussion investigation on Tuesday

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will speak with representatives from the NFL and the NFL Players Association on Tuesday as part of the joint investigation into his Sept. 25 concussion evaluation, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Steelers' Mike Tomlin names rookie QB Kenny Pickett as starter ahead of Bills matchup

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin officially named rookie Kenny Pickett as the team's starting quarterback ahead of Week 5's matchup versus the Buffalo Bills.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE