NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) is listed as doubtful to play versus the Buccaneers.
- WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) practiced in full on Friday and is listed as questionable.
- CB Donte Jackson (ankle) is listed as questionable but practiced in full on Friday.
INJURIES
- CB Shaquill Griffin (back) will get a clear outlook on his playing status for Sunday during Friday's practice, per coach Doug Pederson.
INJURIES
- LT Terron Armstead (toe) is trending in the right direction after practicing Thursday and coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that he feels "pretty good" about him playing on Sunday night versus the Steelers. Armstead missed Week 6 due to the injury.
- DE Emmanuel Ogbah (back) should be questionable for Sunday, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. Ogbah has yet to practice this week.
INJURIES
- QB Mac Jones (ankle) has encouraged coach Bill Belichick by returning to practice this week. Belichick said Friday they are taking it "day by day."
INJURIES
- QB Kenny Pickett has cleared concussion protocol and will play Sunday night versus the Dolphins.
- TE Pat Freiermuth has cleared concussion protocol.
INJURIES
- WR Julio Jones (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Panthers, coach Todd Bowles announced Friday. Jones will now miss his fifth game in seven weeks so far this season.
- TE Cameron Brate (neck) is also out for Sunday, per Bowles.
INJURIES
- WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) is listed as questionable versus the Packers.
- TE Logan Thomas (calf) has been ruled out.