Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 21

Published: Oct 21, 2022 at 12:43 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2022 · 1-5-0

INJURIES

  • QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) is listed as doubtful to play versus the Buccaneers.
  • WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) practiced in full on Friday and is listed as questionable. 
  • CB Donte Jackson (ankle) is listed as questionable but practiced in full on Friday.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 · 2-4-0

INJURIES

  • CB Shaquill Griffin (back) will get a clear outlook on his playing status for Sunday during Friday's practice, per coach Doug Pederson.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2022 · 3-3-0

INJURIES

  • LT Terron Armstead (toe) is trending in the right direction after practicing Thursday and coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that he feels "pretty good" about him playing on Sunday night versus the Steelers. Armstead missed Week 6 due to the injury.
  • DE Emmanuel Ogbah (back) should be questionable for Sunday, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. Ogbah has yet to practice this week.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2022 · 3-3-0

INJURIES

  • QB Mac Jones (ankle) has encouraged coach Bill Belichick by returning to practice this week. Belichick said Friday they are taking it "day by day."
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 · 2-4-0

INJURIES

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 3-3-0

INJURIES

  • WR Julio Jones (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Panthers, coach Todd Bowles announced Friday. Jones will now miss his fifth game in seven weeks so far this season. 
  • TE Cameron Brate (neck) is also out for Sunday, per Bowles. 
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2022 · 2-4-0

INJURIES

Related Content

news

Jets WR Elijah Moore won't play vs. Broncos following trade request

Elijah Moore's trade request prompted a change, but not the one he was seeking. Moore will not play in the Jets' Week 7 game against the Broncos, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday, reiterating New York won't trade the QB.

news

49ers' Kyle Shanahan: 'Still up in the air' whether Christian McCaffrey will play Sunday vs. Chiefs

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan reacted Friday morning to the acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey and spoke on how quick he will suit up for San Francisco.

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett clears concussion protocol, set to start vs. Dolphins

Kenny Pickett will start Sunday night in Miami. The Steelers announced Friday that the quarterback has cleared concussion protocol. Tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace also cleared protocol.

news

Steelers assistant Brian Flores doesn't view return to Miami as revenge game

Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores returns to Miami on Sunday night for the first time since being fired by the Dolphins. But the ex-Fins coach isn't viewing it as a revenge game.

news

DeSean Jackson on Lamar Jackson: 'I see a lot of characteristics similar to Michael Vick'

DeSean Jackson enjoyed some of his best seasons with the Eagles when Michael Vick was the quarterback. Now that he's joined Lamar Jackson's Ravens, the veteran WR sees similarities between the two dual-threat QBs.

news

Dennis Allen: Andy Dalton's three INTs were 'killers' in Saints' collapse vs. Cardinals

Saints QB Andy Dalton threw back-to-back pick-sixes in the second quarter, giving Arizona a 28-14 halftime lead. The pick-sixes followed an earlier interception in the end zone from Dalton that cost the Saints points.

news

Cardinals offense 'a different deal' with WR DeAndre Hopkins back in win over Saints

DeAndre Hopkins' return from suspension helped jumpstart an Arizona Cardinals offense that had played with clipped wings the first six weeks of the season. Hopkins caught 10 of 14 targets for 103 yards in Thursday night's 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints.

news

Kliff Kingsbury downplays heated sideline argument with Kyler Murray during Cardinals' win: 'We had a difference of opinion'

All is well in Arizona after a comfortable win and some jovial postgame remarks that downplayed a heated verbal confrontation between Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Cardinals' win over Saints on Thursday

The Cardinals scored 22 straight points to turn an eight-point first-half deficit into a 14-point first-half lead en route to a big win over the Saints on Thursday night.

news

Panthers trading RB Christian McCaffrey to 49ers in exchange for host of draft picks

Christian McCaffrey is heading back to the Bay Area. The San Francisco 49ers are acquiring the dynamic dual-threat running back from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a host of draft picks.

news

Week 7 Thursday inactives: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals

The official inactives for the New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE