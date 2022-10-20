Frustrated Jets WR Eljiah Moore asks for trade; team has no plans to deal him

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore, who is frustrated with his usage and role with the team, has requested a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

Rapoport added that the Jets have no plans to trade Moore.

Moore was not officially targeted a single time in Sunday's win over the Packers, although one throw in his direction came on a play that was negated by penalty.

Following the game, Moore sent out a tweet that read: "If I say what I really wanna say … I'll be the selfish guy … we winning." Moore added: "Grateful! Huge blessing! All I ever wanted. [Bitter] sweet for me em but I'll be solid. So I'll just stay quiet. Just know I don't understand either."

The tweet later was deleted.

On Thursday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Moore was excused from practice due to a personal issue that involved his family and would be spending time with them. Moore was officially listed as a DNP on the team's practice report as not injury related.

Moore has started all six games during the Jets' surprising 4-2 start, but his usage has dropped. After catching 15 passes (on 25 targets) for 192 yards total in the first four games, Moore had only one catch on four targets in Week 5, followed by the zero-target game versus Green Bay.

As a rookie, Moore caught 43 passes (on 77 targets) for 538 yards in 11 games (seven starts), also running for a touchdown. He was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss.

Moore is not the first Jets receiver this season to request a trade. Denzel Mims, another former Jets second-rounder, expressed frustration with his role with the team in August and said he wanted to go elsewhere.