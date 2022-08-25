Former second-round pick Denzel Mims requests trade from Jets

Denzel Mims' underwhelming time in New York may be coming to an end after the receiver officially requested a trade Thursday.

The Baylor product's agent, Ron Slavin, submitted the request to the Jets, who Slavin said are not giving his client a legitimate opportunity to establish himself within New York's offense.

"It's just time. Denzel tried in good faith but it's clear he does not have a future with the Jets," Slavin said in a statement Thursday, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo. "Denzel vowed to come back better then ever this season and worked extremely hard in the offseason to make that happen. Still, he has been given no opportunities with the starting offense to get in a groove with them.

"We feel at this point a trade is our only option, since the Jets have told us repeatedly they will not release him. Joe Douglas has always done right by Denzel and we trust he will do everything in his power to find another team where Denzel can be a contributor."

The wide receiver has played in 20 games over two NFL seasons, catching 31 passes for 490 yards combined between 2020 and 2021. His situation certainly hasn't been helped by the Jets' quarterback situation, which the team attempted to improve by selecting Zach Wilson in 2021, but was forced to play four games without him last year. Mims also hasn't lived up to the expectation of a second-round pick.

New York has consistently thrown draft-pick darts at the receiver board in the last three drafts, first spending a second-round pick on Mims in 2020, then spending a second-round selection on Elijah Moore in 2021. Finally, the Jets upped the ante in 2022, using a first-round choice on Ohio State product Garrett Wilson.

When combined with New York's decision to sign former first-round pick Corey Davis to a three-year, $37.5 million deal in 2021, the Jets simply don't have room in their top three spots at receiver for Mims to prove he's still worth their time.

The 6-foot-3, 207-pound Mims can certainly find work elsewhere. A number of teams could use help at receiver, especially from a bigger-bodied player like Mims.