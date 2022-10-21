Steelers QB Kenny Pickett clears concussion protocol, set to start vs. Dolphins

Kenny Pickett will start Sunday night in Miami.

The Steelers announced Friday that the quarterback has cleared concussion protocol. Tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace also cleared protocol.

Pickett being cleared from a concussion suffered in Week 6 was expected after coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday the signal-caller would participate in practice this week. Tomlin said at the time that if the rookie was cleared, he’d start against Miami.

Pickett left in the third quarter of Sunday's victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after suffering a concussion. Mitchell Trubisky took over.