NFL Week 7 bold predictions: Packers lose third straight; Aidan Hutchinson outplays Micah Parsons

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 7 schedule).
The Packers have lost consecutive regular-season games for the first time in the Matt LaFleur era. Aaron Rodgers has not dropped three games in a row since Weeks 11-13 of 2018. That changes Sunday at Washington, as the Commanders hand Rodgers and the Pack another L, with Taylor Heinicke leading the charge in his first start of 2022.
The Cowboys lead the league with 24 sacks, and Defensive Player of the Year front-runner Micah Parsons spearheads the effort with six of his own. But after Sunday's game against the Lions, who are fresh off a bye week, the spotlight will shine brightest on Detroit rookie Aidan Hutchinson. The No. 2 overall pick doubles his season sack total by taking down Dak Prescott three times, terrorizing the Dallas QB in his first game since Week 1.
In 11 career games against the Colts, Derrick Henry has averaged 105.1 rushing yards per contest, scoring seven ground TDs in the process. Back in Tennessee's Week 4 win over Indianapolis, Henry piled up 114 yards and a TD with his legs. This time, however, the Colts' defense limits the two-time rushing champion to fewer than 80 yards.
Pittsburgh kept the G.O.A.T. under 250 pass yards last week, but that success will prove to be short-lived for Mike Tomlin's defense. Tua Tagovailoa returns to the field in epic fashion, throwing for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns against the Steelers on Sunday night to help the Dolphins get back on track after a three-game skid.
Averaging the fewest pass yards and pass TDs per game in his career, Aaron Rodgers heads into a road contest against the Commanders trying to avoid losing his third straight game in a season for the first time since 2018. However, Washington's new QB1 Taylor Heinicke plays the villain in Rodgers' plans by outperforming the future Hall of Famer in pass yards and touchdowns.
Full NFL Week 7 schedule
Thursday, October 20
Sunday, October 23
- Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- New York Jets at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC/Universo)
Monday, October 24
- Chicago Bears at New England Patriots (8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN Deportes)