NFL Week 7 bold predictions: Packers lose third straight; Aidan Hutchinson outplays Micah Parsons

The Cowboys lead the league with 24 sacks, and Defensive Player of the Year front-runner Micah Parsons spearheads the effort with six of his own. But after Sunday's game against the Lions, who are fresh off a bye week, the spotlight will shine brightest on Detroit rookie Aidan Hutchinson. The No. 2 overall pick doubles his season sack total by taking down Dak Prescott three times, terrorizing the Dallas QB in his first game since Week 1.