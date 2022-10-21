Bold Predictions

Presented By

NFL Week 7 bold predictions: Packers lose third straight; Aidan Hutchinson outplays Micah Parsons

Published: Oct 21, 2022 at 10:29 AM

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 7 schedule).

Robinson_Michael_1400x1000_v2
Michael Robinson

The Packers have lost consecutive regular-season games for the first time in the Matt LaFleur era. Aaron Rodgers has not dropped three games in a row since Weeks 11-13 of 2018. That changes Sunday at Washington, as the Commanders hand Rodgers and the Pack another L, with Taylor Heinicke leading the charge in his first start of 2022

Related Links

Headshot_Author_Maurice_Jones-Drew_1400x1000
Maurice Jones-Drew

The Cowboys lead the league with 24 sacks, and Defensive Player of the Year front-runner Micah Parsons spearheads the effort with six of his own. But after Sunday's game against the Lions, who are fresh off a bye week, the spotlight will shine brightest on Detroit rookie Aidan Hutchinson. The No. 2 overall pick doubles his season sack total by taking down Dak Prescott three times, terrorizing the Dallas QB in his first game since Week 1

Headshot_Author_DAVID_CARR_1400x1000
David Carr

In 11 career games against the Colts, Derrick Henry has averaged 105.1 rushing yards per contest, scoring seven ground TDs in the process. Back in Tennessee's Week 4 win over Indianapolis, Henry piled up 114 yards and a TD with his legs. This time, however, the Colts' defense limits the two-time rushing champion to fewer than 80 yards.

NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_DeAngelo_Hall
DeAngelo Hall

Pittsburgh kept the G.O.A.T. under 250 pass yards last week, but that success will prove to be short-lived for Mike Tomlin's defense. Tua Tagovailoa returns to the field in epic fashion, throwing for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns against the Steelers on Sunday night to help the Dolphins get back on track after a three-game skid. 

NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Marc_Ross
Marc Ross

Averaging the fewest pass yards and pass TDs per game in his career, Aaron Rodgers heads into a road contest against the Commanders trying to avoid losing his third straight game in a season for the first time since 2018. However, Washington's new QB1 Taylor Heinicke plays the villain in Rodgers' plans by outperforming the future Hall of Famer in pass yards and touchdowns.

Full NFL Week 7 schedule

Thursday, October 20

Sunday, October 23

Monday, October 24

Related Content

news

NFL Week 6 bold predictions: Zach Wilson outduels Aaron Rodgers; Eagles' D steals shine from DAL unit

Will Zach Wilson outduel Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau? Can the Eagles end Cooper Rush's win streak? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 6 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 5 bold predictions: Panthers upset 49ers; Julio Jones finds Fountain of Youth vs. Falcons

Can Baker Mayfield's Panthers find a way to upend the 49ers? How will Julio Jones fare against his former team? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 5 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 4 bold predictions: Lamar Jackson shreds Bills; Devin Lloyd for Defensive Rookie of the Year!

Is Lamar Jackson about to run circles around the top-ranked Bills defense? What will Devin Lloyd do to further his Defensive Rookie of the Year candidacy? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 4 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 3 bold predictions: Colts upset Chiefs; Darius Slay keeps balling with pick-six

Can the Colts notch their first win in style by handing the Chiefs their first loss? Will Darius Slay provide an encore to his two-pick performance? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 3 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 2 bold predictions: Tua Tagovailoa enjoys perfect outing; revenge for Jalen Reagor!

Is Tua Tagovailoa about to provide the best performance of his young career? Can Bill Belichick avoid his first 0-2 start since 2001? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 2 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 1 bold predictions: A.J. Brown has Terrell Owens-like debut with Philly; pair of rookies shine

How will A.J. Brown perform in his first game as an Eagle? Which rookies will shine in their NFL debuts? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 1 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Championship Sunday bold predictions: Rams finally snap skid vs. 49ers; Joe Burrow shreds Chiefs

Will Sean McVay's Rams snap their six-game skid vs. Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers? Can Joe Burrow lead the Bengals over the Chiefs for the second time this season? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Championship Sunday.

news

NFL Divisional Round bold predictions: Rams baffle Tom Brady; Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase go off

Can Jalen Ramsey and the Rams' defense flummox Tom Brady? Will Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase torch the top-seeded Titans? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for the Divisional Round.

news

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend bold predictions: Mac Jones outduels Josh Allen; Bengals win in double OT

Will Mac Jones fuel a Patriots upset by outdueling Josh Allen? Which team prevails in a double-overtime classic: Bengals or Raiders? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

NFL Week 18 bold predictions: T.J. Watt shatters sack record! Texans stun Titans to flip No. 1 seed

Will T.J. Watt break Michael Strahan's single-season NFL sack record? Can the Texans prevent the Titans from locking up the AFC's No. 1 seed? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.

news

NFL Week 17 bold predictions: Ravens snap Rams' win streak; Kyler Murray puts on a show in Dallas

Will the Ravens snap their four-game skid vs. the Rams? Can Kyler Murray get the Cardinals back on track in Dallas? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE