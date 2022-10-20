Around the NFL

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says he'll start vs. Lions: 'I'm thankful that I'm healthy'

Published: Oct 20, 2022 at 03:56 PM
Eric Edholm

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said he's starting Sunday against the Lions. At least, he thinks he is.

Prescott was asked Thursday by media if he planned to return to the lineup Sunday after missing the past five games while rehabbing his surgically repaired right thumb, an injury he suffered in the Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers.

"I am," Prescott said, per the Dallas Morning News, before adding: "I think, anyway."

Prescott was medically cleared to return to action on Wednesday, and threw 40 or more passes in practice. Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy indicated Wednesday that Prescott would be "in the lead chair as far as reps" in practice. It's a foregone conclusion that Prescott will start on Sunday.

The Cowboys have gone 4-1 under backup Cooper Rush, but Rush's play has fallen off in recent games. Dallas is 4-2, but finds itself in third place in the NFC East following last Sunday's Week 6 loss to the Eagles.

Prescott might be returning to the lineup at just the right time. He said he won’t need to wear a brace on his hand, per NFL Network's Jane Slater, and Prescott hasn't had any issues with gripping the football, although he could end up using KT tape for supporting the thumb on Sunday.

"I'm thankful that I'm healthy," Prescott said.

