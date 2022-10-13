Jacoby Brissett hasn't 'lost trust' in himself despite three crushing interceptions in Browns losses

Jacoby Brissett's season spent as the Browns' temporary starting quarterback has exceeded expectations, but after five weeks, Cleveland is 2-3.

In each of those losses, Brissett has thrown a backbreaking interception, and they've all come within the final three minutes of regulation.

Is that fact ugly enough to wipe out the good football Brissett has played in the other 57 minutes of regulation with each week? No. But Brissett knows he can't afford to turn the ball over in the final minutes of a close contest, which has been every Browns game to this point.

"It's something that's part of the game that obviously I'm trying to work on and get better at," Brissett said Wednesday, via the Akron Beacon Journal. "And, listen, clearly I haven't lost trust in myself or confidence in myself."

Brissett shouldn't be short on confidence. The veteran backup and occasional starter is on pace to put together the best season of his career, completing 64 percent of his passes for 1,060 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. Brissett has appeared confident, comfortable and decisive for most of the five games he's played, showing off an ability to complete passes in key moments and sneak for first downs in short-yardage situations.

Those three interceptions speak to Cleveland's greater issue, though, which is committing too many mistakes in pivotal moments.

"When we self-scout throughout the year, it's always been us that's stopped us," Brissett said. "[We've been] an inch away or a play away or an assignment away from not being stopped."

Instead of converting those opportunities, Cleveland has fallen short on both sides of the ball. Defensive breakdowns contributed to losses to the Jets, Falcons and Chargers, and Brissett's most recent interception eliminated the Browns' best chance of regaining the lead in a tightly contested game last weekend.

Brissett said the interception "had nothing to do with the defense," instead admitting he made a mistake throwing a pass into coverage with the Browns on the doorstep of a go-ahead touchdown.