New York Jets must start Geno Smith, forget about Mark Sanchez

I know how the Mark Sanchez movie ends. It ends with a turnover. Perhaps one of the 36 picks he threw over the last two years. Maybe it ends with the "Butt Fumble" and its accompanying laugh track. NFL Network host Rich Eisen joked with me on SiriusXM that the over/under on him saying "butt fumble" during Week 2's Thursday Night Football game between the Jets and New England Patriots is set at 10. I laughed. It's truly funny. And I'll take the over.