Around the NFL

Falcons' Grady Jarrett on roughing call: 'When you do it right, I don't believe you should be punished for it'

Published: Oct 12, 2022 at 08:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Following the Atlanta Falcons' 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Grady Jarrett declined to speak on the controversial roughing-the-passer penalty called after he slung Tom Brady to the ground.

The defensive tackle finally shared his thoughts Tuesday on The Grady Jarrett Show on 680-AM The Fan in Atlanta.

"I'm not saying that it cost us the game, but it cost us an opportunity to go win the game," Jarrett said via the team's official website. "If it's costing people games, it's going to cost people's livelihoods, it's costing people opportunity. You never know who will go down and make a crazy play. When people watch it to be entertained, they love to see some game-winning drives, and then when you do it the right way, that's what makes it so frustrating because you did follow the rules.

"And you didn't do anything bad, so let's get the game what the game is owed, and that's the best product we can put on the field. That's the thing that really drives you just a little crazy. In full speed, it may look more malicious than it really is because the refs are human, as well, so let's just take a little bit off the plate and be able to review something like that just for the defensive sake so we can get something."

Roughing calls have been a hot topic after the flag on Jarrett and another on Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones against Raiders quarterback Derek Carr Monday night in prime time.

"When you do it right, I don't believe you should be punished for it," Jarret said. "It's not just the player, it's the team, it's the city, and it's everything for everyone involved. It's highly highly emotional and we just don't want it to go down like that. Hopefully something can come from this and a change can happen but at the end of the day, I would hope that some conversation would be had."

Per NFL Research, there have been 27 flags for roughing the passer though five weeks, with 25 accepted. In 2021, there were 51 called and 48 accepted through Week 5. The numbers might be down, but the two controversial flags this weekend have roughing calls under the microscope heading into Week 6.

Related Content

news

Bills' Josh Allen, Saints' Taysom Hill highlight Players of the Week

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and New Orleans Saints playmaker Taysom Hill delivered four-touchdown performances that highlighted the Players of the Week.

news

Mike Tomlin on Steelers' woeful play: 'When it's that bad across the board, it starts with me'

Sunday's 35-point blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills marked the Pittsburgh Steelers' worst defeat since Week 1, 1989 (51-0 to Cleveland). Head coach Mike Tomlin placed the blame on himself for the calamitous outing.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Patriots RB Damien Harris (hamstring) expected to miss multiple weeks

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 5 versus the Lions, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

Commanders HC Ron Rivera takes 'mea culpa' for Carson Wentz comments

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera apologized on Tuesday for creating a stir with Monday comments regarding quarterback Carson Wentz.

news

Texans HC on Dameon Pierce: 'Little early' to talk Offensive Rookie of Year, but 'like the way he's trending'

Dameon Pierce is lighting the NFL world on fire through five weeks, but should be he the favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Texans HC Lovie Smith weighed in Monday.

news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on prepping for Cowboys: Micah Parsons will be 'accounted for every single play'

The Eagles face the Cowboys in prime time this coming Sunday, and Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni knows keeping Micah Parsons away from Jalen Hurts is one of the game's biggest keys.

news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: Grady Jarrett's wiped-off sack was like a 'long unwelcome hug'

After roughing the passer penalties took over the spotlight in Week 5, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reflected on a flagged sack by Grady Jarrett as a "long unwelcome hug."

news

Raiders players 'all on board' with Josh McDaniels' decision to go for two late in loss to Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels spurred another round of analytics discussions with his decision to go for a two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter of Monday night's loss in Kansas City, but his players were "all on board."

news

Travis Kelce's four touchdowns -- and just 25 yards -- key Chiefs' comeback win

Travis Kelce tallied a career-high four touchdown receptions to key the Kansas City Chiefs' 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in which they rallied back from a 17-point deficit.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams apologizes for shoving credentialed person after loss, faces potential discipline

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing discipline from the league -- potentially even a suspension -- for pushing a credentialed worker to the ground after his team's loss to the Chiefs on Monday night, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE