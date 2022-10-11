Referee defends Chiefs DL Chris Jones' roughing passer flag: QB is protected from being tackled with full body weight

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was the second NFL player in as many days to have a sack negated on a controversial roughing-the-passer call.

Jones strip-sacked Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and drew a flag on the same play in the second quarter of the Chiefs' 30-29 win on Monday night.

On a third-and-8 play from the Las Vegas 46-yard line, Jones sacked Carr from behind, swatting away the ball with his right hand and subsequently gaining possession. But Jones came down with his body weight on Carr and was called for roughing the passer by referee Carl Cheffers, wiping out his sack and fumble recovery. The Raiders received an automatic first down and four plays later took a 20-7 lead on a field goal with 17 seconds to go in the half.

"The quarterback is in the pocket and he's in a passing posture," Cheffers explained to ESPN's Adam Teicher in the postgame pool report. "He gets full protection of all the aspects of what we give the quarterback in a passing posture. So, when he was tackled, my ruling was the defender landed on him with full body weight. The quarterback is protected from being tackled with full body weight. My ruling was roughing the passer for that reason."

Cheffers was then asked if the ball being dislodged from Carr's possession should negate the penalty.

"No, because he still gets passing protection until he can defend himself. So, with him being in a passing posture and actually attempting to make a pass, he's going to get full protection until the time when he actually can protect himself. The fact that the ball came out and was subsequently recovered by the defense is not relevant as far as the protection the quarterback gets."

Jones said after that game that such flags should be subject to review to prevent more penalty calls such as Monday night's.