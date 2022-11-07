Packers' Aaron Rodgers after fifth straight loss: 'I hope we just dig deep and find a way'

Rodgers and Co. did move the ball well. The offense amassed 389 yards and Rodgers had a season-high 291 passing yards. The only time the offense failed to cross midfield was when the Packers received the ball with 15 seconds remaining in the second quarter and took a knee.

Yet somehow, someway, the Packers came away with single-digit points on the day. On Green Bay's first drive, a 13-play, 88-yard odyssey that seemed destined for seven, Rodgers threw an interception from the 5-yard line after it glanced off a helmet near the line of scrimmage.

The second drive had similar prospects with an identical end. After failing to score from the 1-yard line on three straight plays against the NFL's 32nd-ranked defense, the Packers got creative with their fourth-down attempt, sneaking left tackle David Bakhtiari off the line for a possible touchdown catch.

Bakhtiari was open, but Rodgers' pass fell short and into the arms of Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. It was the first time the 18-year veteran has thrown two red-zone picks in a game.

Rodgers' third interception -- his second to defensive back Kerby Joseph -- came with the ball spotted at the Lions' 23 on yet another game-swinging play as the offense was knocking on the door.

Those errors, as well as two possessions that ended on downs in Lions' territory and the fact that Rodgers led the team in rushing with just 40 yards, rendered a strong performance by Green Bay's defense moot.

"Pretty disappointed," Rodgers said following the game. "That about sums it up."

The offensive disappointments have become a common refrain for the 2022 iteration of the Packers. Already the 26th-ranked scoring offense coming into Sunday, Green Bay's nine points are its worst scoring output since the season-opening 23-7 loss against Minnesota.

Worse yet, the injury bug bit the Packers hard Sunday. Wide receiver Romeo Doubs departed with an ankle injury after Green Bay's first offensive play of the game. Running back Aaron Jones (ankle), cornerback Eric Stokes (ankle/knee), linebacker Rashan Gary (knee) and wide receiver Christan Watson (concussion evaluation) -- all key contributors -- followed him thereafter to the sidelines.

It will be a tall task at this point to right the ship even if Green Bay does return most or all of those who left Sunday's game injured in the near future. Despite Rodgers' noticeable frustration throughout the loss, he still sees a course to do so.

"I've been counted out many times in my life as have many of my teammates, and I hope we just dig deep and find a way," he said. "We truly will be underdogs for many games moving forward. Hopefully we can embrace that. We've got two games at home. Gotta go win those two games in a week. And then this thing looks a little different."