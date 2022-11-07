Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill on record-setting start to season: 'I'm like a kid in a candy store'

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill continues to put up mindboggling numbers in his first season in Mike McDaniel's system.

In Sunday's 35-32 victory in Chicago, Hill generated seven catches for 143 yards and a touchdown. It marked the fifth time Hill has exceeded the 140-yard mark this season.

"I'm like a kid in a candy store," Hill said Sunday, via the Miami Herald. "I'm just having fun."

Hill has been the beneficiary of a ton of targets from Tua Tagovailoa this season, and it helps that McDaniel's scheme creates wide-open plays for the speedy wideouts.

The Dolphins WR leads the NFL with 76 catches and 1,104 yards, the most receiving yards in a player's first nine games in a season in the Super Bowl era (Calvin Johnson, 1,083 in 2013). He's on pace for 2,085.3 receiving yards over a 17-game season. Johnson's NFL record of 1,964 was set in 2012 in 16 games. Hill is currently on pace for 1,962.67 yards in 16 games.

Hill has never led the NFL in any major receiving category. He's on pace to lead it in two while averaging a career-high 122.7 yards per game.

He's not alone in having a hot start to the season. Teammate Jaylen Waddle has been nearly as impressive, earning five catches for 85 yards and a TD in Sunday's win.

Hill and Waddle have combined for 1,916 yards through nine games, the most by a teammate duo through nine games in the Super Bowl era (only Houston's Charlie Hennigan and Bill Groman in 1961 had more in nine games -- 1,950).