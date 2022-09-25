Around the NFL

Packers LT David Bakhtiari (knee) expected to play Sunday at Buccaneers

Published: Sep 24, 2022 at 08:09 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The Packers received a boost in their Week 2 victory over the Bears when Elgton Jenkins returned from injury to man the right tackle spot. A week later, they're in line for a similar return on the opposite side of the line.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari is expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Bakhtiari's journey back to the field has been long and arduous. The two-time All-Pro tore his ACL in practice on Dec. 31, 2020, a month-and-a-half after signing a four-year contract extension.

He spent the next year recovering and did not return until the 2021 regular-season finale against the Detroit Lions. He played 27 snaps in that game, providing hope that he would be able to contribute to the top-seeded Packers' playoff run -- at least on a rotational basis -- but he suffered a setback and did not take the field in Green Bay's Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Now nearly 21 months removed from his ACL injury, Bakhtiari will take his second hack at a comeback.

Aaron Rodgers' blindside protector was among the best in the NFL in the seasons leading up to his extended absence, and his presence should further bolster Green Bay's run-first offense built around the duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

Sunday could also serve as a revenge game of sorts for Bakhtiari and company. One of the first games he missed in the wake of his ACL tear was the 2020 NFC Championship Game loss to the Buccaneers, who bullied Green Bay's undermanned offensive line for five sacks on their way to a victory at Lambeau Field.

