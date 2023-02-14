2022 NFL rookie grades, AFC South: Jury still out on top picks; Texans snag a stud at running back

Round 1

(No. 3) Derek Stingley, CB, 9 games/9 starts

(15) Kenyon Green, OL, 15 games/14 starts

Round 2

(37) Jalen Pitre, S, 17 games/17 starts

(44) John Metchie III, WR, 0 games/0 starts

Round 3

(75) Christian Harris, LB, 12 games/11 starts

Round 4

(107) Dameon Pierce, RB, 13 games/13 starts

Round 5

(150) Thomas Booker, DT, 10 games/1 start

(170) Teagan Quitoriano, TE, 9 games/6 starts

Round 6

(205) Austin Deculus, OL, 5 games/0 starts

Notable free agent signees:

Troy Hairston, FB, 16 games/5 starts

Jake Hansen, LB, 11 games/2 starts

Kurt Hinish, DL, 15 games/3 starts





Stingley arrived as a highly touted corner who looked the part in coverage but didn't quite produce enough positive plays to draw high marks. His season was abbreviated by a hamstring injury. Green struggled mightily in his first season, finishing with an ugly Pro Football Focus grade of 37.7 on offense. Pitre didn't put together a complete rookie season, primarily because his aggression often cost him, but he certainly showed plenty of flashes -- including five interceptions and eight passes defensed -- that suggest he'll have a solid career. Metchie missed his entire rookie campaign after he was diagnosed with leukemia; he has a chance to rejoin his teammates in a working capacity this offseason. After spending the first six weeks on injured reserve, Harris returned in Week 7, and though he often looked overmatched early, he started to appear more comfortable as the season progressed. Pierce was a slam-dunk of a pick who quickly earned the starting job and flirted with 1,000 rushing yards before his season was cut short by an ankle injury. He'll be an important part of the Texans' future. Booker was a rotational defender who never saw more than 48 percent of defensive snaps in a game, but he could work his way into a more prominent role in the future. Quitoriano began 2022 on injured reserve and caught a touchdown pass -- one of two on the year -- in his debut. As a tight end who saw just 14 targets in 2022, he'll need more looks to show whether he can stick in the NFL. Deculus played 27 total snaps in 2022, all on special teams. Hairston converted from linebacker to fullback, making the final roster and catching five passes while also finishing with six tackles on special teams. Hansen found surprising success when given the opportunity, recording 25 tackles and one sack while also playing a significant amount of special teams snaps. Hinish worked his way from undrafted free agent to temporary starter, filling a spot in the lineup in three games and finishing with 23 tackles and one sack in 15 games.



