2022 NFL rookie grades, AFC North: Steelers, Ravens find building blocks; mixed bag for Bengals, Browns

Round 1

(No. 14) Kyle Hamilton, S, 16 games/4 starts

(25) Tyler Linderbaum, C, 17 games/17 starts

Round 2

(45) David Ojabo, LB, 2 games/0 starts

Round 3

(76) Travis Jones, DT, 15 games/3 starts

Round 4

Round 6

(196) Tyler Badie, RB, 1 game/0 starts (w/DEN)

Notable free agent signee:





Hamilton didn't start every game at safety, but he fit rather nicely in coordinator Mike Macdonald's defense, making a notable impact while filling a slot role in the nickel package in the second half of the season. He finished with a strong Pro Football Focus grade of 82.3 on defense, displaying an ability to play effective coverage and provide quality run support while taking the first steps in what could be a long, productive career. Linderbaum was another solid pick, stepping into a starting role immediately and serving as the Ravens' No. 1 center for his entire rookie season. Both Linderbaum and Hamilton earned Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team selections. Ojabo made three appearances (including the playoffs) and only logged considerable snaps in one of them (Week 18), but the fact he played at all after tearing his Achilles during his Pro Day workout was an achievement. With one sack recorded, Ojabo briefly demonstrated why the Ravens risked a second-round pick on him. Jones followed a route that was typical of a third-round pick, filling a rotational role and showing occasional flashes of a brighter future -- he finished with 24 tackles and one sack. Faalele didn't see a ton of snaps and thus didn't have much of a chance to show off his skills or improvement. He's a project player at this point. Armour-Davis is another developmental player who arrived with an Alabama pedigree but only played in four games before landing on injured reserve near the end of November. Kolar lost most of his rookie season to sports hernia surgery in August, but he did show off his potential in the final week of the regular season, catching four of six targets for 49 yards. Stout replaced longtime Raven Sam Koch and did a decent job, finishing with a per-punt average of 45.9 yards. Likely's 2022 season was a pleasant surprise; the backup tight end finished with the third-most targets of any pass-catcher on Baltimore's roster, putting up quality numbers (36 catches, 373 yards, three TDs) for a non-starter and shining in place of Mark Andrews when the star wasn't available. Still, Baltimore's passing game wasn't prolific or effective enough to allow Likely to break out. He's a promising second option opposite Andrews.





Baltimore attacked its lack of secondary depth by adding plenty of options at the position in the offseason, and Williams received some early chances to prove his worth. It didn't quite pan out, as his snap totals dropped in the second half of the season, but he has room to grow with the Ravens. Badie missed the final 53-man roster and spent most of his season on the practice squad before signing with Denver in late December. Brown was forced into action due to injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, and looked very much like a rookie who should have spent 2022 adjusting to the pro game.