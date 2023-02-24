2023 NFL offseason: All 32 teams' RB situations ahead of free agency, draft

Top RBs under contract for 2023: Cam Akers, Kyren Williams, Ronnie Rivers

Key free agents: Malcolm Brown (UFA)





Akers appeared to be on his way out of town midway through the season. But then, the trade deadline passed with Akers still on the roster, and Darrell Henderson was the surprise cut. That's when the 23-year-old Akers got back into gear, producing three 100-plus-yard games to close out 2022. If that's the type of production L.A. can get from Akers, it's a solid start when it comes to building this room. Williams is a wild card; the Rams talked him up last year, but he missed time with an ankle injury and logged just 35 carries in a lost campaign. L.A.'s offseason moves in the backfield will tell us if Sean McVay thinks the fifth-round pick can be more useful in 2023, or if he needs to add another Day 3 option in the draft.