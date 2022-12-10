Around the NFL

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) activated off injured reserve

Published: Dec 10, 2022 at 06:55 PM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Baltimore won't have Lamar Jackson in Week 14, but another key player on offense will be making his return.

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins has been activated off injured reserve and is set to play Sunday versus Pittsburgh, the team announced Saturday.

Dobbins returned to practice last week but wasn't quite ready for a return in Week 13. The third-year RB has been shelved since Week 6 after undergoing knee surgery to remove scar tissue from a previous ACL surgery that forced him to miss all of the 2021 season.

Rehabbing that torn ACL also forced Dobbins out of the first two games of this season and Dobbins has underwhelmed in the four games he's played in 2022, totaling 123 rushing yards and a touchdown on a 3.5 yards-per-carry average.

Baltimore has since leaned on Kenyan Drake, who leads all Ravens RBs with 421 rushing yards. Justice Hill (225 yards) and Gus Edwards (195 yards) have also seen ample playing time with Dobbins out.

With Jackson, the team's leading rusher with 764 yards, ruled out for this Sunday with a knee injury, Tyler Huntley will make his fifth career start after leading Baltimore to a comeback win in relief in Week 13. Dobbins' presence in the backfield should make life easier for the backup QB against a solid Steelers defense.

Baltimore also activated safety Marcus Williams (wrist) from injured reserve, and he should be ready to play versus Pittsburgh as well.

The Ravens (6-4) go on the road to face the Steelers (5-7) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

