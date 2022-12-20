Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 20

Published: Dec 20, 2022 at 01:06 PM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2022 · 5-9-0

INJURIES

  • RB Caleb Huntley (torn Achilles) has been placed on injured reserve.


SIGNINGS

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2022 · 5-9-0

INJURIES

  • WR Andre Roberts (knee) designated to return from injured reserve. 
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2022 · 3-11-0

INJURIES

  • RB Khalil Herbert has been designated to return from injured reserve and has returned to practice.
  • OL Teven Jenkins is back at the team facility and considered day to day after being carted off with a neck injury against the Eagles on Sunday, per head coach Matt Eberflus.
  • LB Jack Sanborn (ankle) is being placed on injured reserve and his season is now over, per Eberflus.


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS


Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 6-8-0

INJURIES

  • C Ethan Pocic (knee) designated to return from injured reserve.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2022 · 7-7-0

SIGNINGS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 4-9-1

SIGNINGS

  • LB Cameron McGrone is being signed off the Patriots' practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 11-3-0

INJURIES

  • WR Mecole Hardman could be activated from injured reserve before Saturday's game. Head coach Andy Ried called it "a good chance."
  • TE Blake Bell (hip): "There's a chance" Bell could be available for the Chiefs Week 16 matchup versus the Seahawks, per Ried.
  • TE Jody Fortson (elbow) will not practice, per Ried.  
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2022 · 11-3-0

SIGNINGS

New York Giants
New York Giants
2022 · 8-5-1

INJURIES

  • S Xavier McKinney (hand) will not practice this week, per head coach Brian Daboll.
New York Jets
New York Jets
2022 · 7-7-0

INJURIES

  • QB Mike White (ribs) won't be cleared in time for Thursday night and Zach Wilson will start versus the Jaguars, coach Robert Saleh announced Tuesday.
  • WR Corey Davis (concussion) is "trending in the right direction" but will be a game-time decision on Thursday, per Saleh.
  • DT Quinnen Williams (calf) will also be a game-time decision for Thursday, per Saleh.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 13-1-0

INJURIES

  • QB Jalen Hurts, who suffered a sprained shoulder against the Bears, has not been ruled out for Saturday's Week 16 matchup against the Cowboys, per head coach Nick Sirianni. When asked if there was a chance to play on Saturday, Hurts said, "definitely a chance. I’m taking it day by day. Everybody knows that I’m dealing with something."
  • TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder) activated off injured reserve. 
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 · 6-8-0

INJURIES

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2022 · 7-7-0

INJURIES

  • QB Ryan Tannehill, who suffered an ankle injury on Sunday against the Chargers, "doesn't necessarily" have to practice to play on Saturday, per head coach Mike Vrabel.

