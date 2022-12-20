NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- RB Caleb Huntley (torn Achilles) has been placed on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- LB David Anenih signed to the 53-man roster
INJURIES
- WR Andre Roberts (knee) designated to return from injured reserve.
INJURIES
- RB Khalil Herbert has been designated to return from injured reserve and has returned to practice.
- OL Teven Jenkins is back at the team facility and considered day to day after being carted off with a neck injury against the Eagles on Sunday, per head coach Matt Eberflus.
- LB Jack Sanborn (ankle) is being placed on injured reserve and his season is now over, per Eberflus.
SIGNINGS
- DE Terrell Lewis (practice squad)
- LB Kuony Deng (practice squad)
- LB Elijah Lee
ROSTER CUTS
- DB Justin Layne
INJURIES
- C Ethan Pocic (knee) designated to return from injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- WR Tom Kennedy (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- LB Cameron McGrone is being signed off the Patriots' practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
INJURIES
- WR Mecole Hardman could be activated from injured reserve before Saturday's game. Head coach Andy Ried called it "a good chance."
- TE Blake Bell (hip): "There's a chance" Bell could be available for the Chiefs Week 16 matchup versus the Seahawks, per Ried.
- TE Jody Fortson (elbow) will not practice, per Ried.
SIGNINGS
- QB Josh Rosen (practice squad)
INJURIES
- S Xavier McKinney (hand) will not practice this week, per head coach Brian Daboll.
INJURIES
- QB Mike White (ribs) won't be cleared in time for Thursday night and Zach Wilson will start versus the Jaguars, coach Robert Saleh announced Tuesday.
- WR Corey Davis (concussion) is "trending in the right direction" but will be a game-time decision on Thursday, per Saleh.
- DT Quinnen Williams (calf) will also be a game-time decision for Thursday, per Saleh.
INJURIES
- QB Jalen Hurts, who suffered a sprained shoulder against the Bears, has not been ruled out for Saturday's Week 16 matchup against the Cowboys, per head coach Nick Sirianni. When asked if there was a chance to play on Saturday, Hurts said, "definitely a chance. I’m taking it day by day. Everybody knows that I’m dealing with something."
- TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder) activated off injured reserve.
INJURIES
- QB Kenny Pickett is close to clearing concussion protocol and is expected to start on Saturday versus the Raiders, per head coach Mike Tomlin.
INJURIES
- QB Ryan Tannehill, who suffered an ankle injury on Sunday against the Chargers, "doesn't necessarily" have to practice to play on Saturday, per head coach Mike Vrabel.