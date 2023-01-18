Around the NFL

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill: DeAndre Hopkins' future in Arizona will be evaluated in 'coming weeks'

Published: Jan 18, 2023 at 08:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

One of the first tasks for new Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort will be determining the club's path forward with star receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

During the GM's introductory press conference Tuesday, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill noted that Hopkins' future would be top of mind once Ossenfort settles in.

"We talked about a number of things but those are some of the things (Ossenfort's) going to be evaluating," Bidwill said of Hopkins' deal. "As he said, he's only been in the building a few hours. He doesn't even know his way around, so he's be working on that in the coming weeks. I'm sure we will talk about that more."

Hopkins is currently under contract through 2024 while carrying a $30 million cap hit in 2023. It's an untenable pact that needs adjusting one way or another. With no more guaranteed money left on the deal, Hopkins could also seek an extension to shore up his future.

The Cards appear likely to consider trading the star receiver, given he's one of their few assets who could net additional draft capital for Ossenfort's rebuild. But holding a no-trade clause, Hopkins will have a say on where he'd land if the new GM decides to move the five-time Pro Bowler.

The last time Hopkins played a full season was 2020, when he generated 1,407 yards and six TDs on 115 catches. In 2021 he dealt with nagging injuries, playing in 10 games and earning 572 yards and eight TDs. In 2022, Hopkins served a six-game suspension to open the season and was shut down for the final two games in a lost campaign. He earned 64 catches for 717 yards and three TDs in nine games in his 10th NFL season.

Related Content

news

Bears OC Luke Getsy, Raiders DC Patrick Graham to lead coaching staffs at 2023 Senior Bowl

The coaches are set for the annual Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will lead the American team and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will head the National team.

news

Giants preparing to slow 70-sack Eagles defense in Divisional Round matchup

The Giants know their success Saturday night against the Eagles will come down to the trenches and how the offensive line holds up against the NFL's sack leaders.

news

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles on future of OC Byron Leftwich: 'There hasn't been any decision'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff has remained intact, but head coach Todd Bowles made no assurances Tuesday that things would stay that way, though, especially for OC Byron Leftwich. "No, there hasn't been any decision," Bowles answered flatly when asked about Leftwich's status.

news

Ben Johnson informs interested teams he is staying on as Lions offensive coordinator

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson informed interested clubs he will remain on head coach Dan Campbell's squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night.

news

Titans hiring 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon as new general manager

The Tennessee Titans have finalized the hire of San Francisco 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon as their new general manager, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'I think I can win MVP again in the right situation'

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers isn't ready to make any declarations on his future in Green Bay just yet, but said both sides are taking their time with in regards to what the 2023 season holds.

news

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson: 'Whether it's house money or our money, we're here'

No one expected the Jaguars to be facing the Chiefs in the Divisional Round this weekend. Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday: "Whether it's house money or our money, we're here."

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chargers fire OC Joe Lombardi following playoff collapse vs. Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi on Tuesday, three days after the team's colossal playoff collapse last weekend in Jacksonville, attribution.

news

Browns hiring Jim Schwartz as new defensive coordinator

The Cleveland Browns are hiring Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

Todd Bowles on Buccaneers' 2023 offseason plans: 'Never rebuild. You always reload'

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles rejected the notion that Tampa Bay needed to enter a rebuild following its blowout loss to the Cowboys in the Wild Card Round.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE