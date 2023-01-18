Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill: DeAndre Hopkins' future in Arizona will be evaluated in 'coming weeks'

One of the first tasks for new Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort will be determining the club's path forward with star receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

During the GM's introductory press conference Tuesday, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill noted that Hopkins' future would be top of mind once Ossenfort settles in.

"We talked about a number of things but those are some of the things (Ossenfort's) going to be evaluating," Bidwill said of Hopkins' deal. "As he said, he's only been in the building a few hours. He doesn't even know his way around, so he's be working on that in the coming weeks. I'm sure we will talk about that more."

Hopkins is currently under contract through 2024 while carrying a $30 million cap hit in 2023. It's an untenable pact that needs adjusting one way or another. With no more guaranteed money left on the deal, Hopkins could also seek an extension to shore up his future.

The Cards appear likely to consider trading the star receiver, given he's one of their few assets who could net additional draft capital for Ossenfort's rebuild. But holding a no-trade clause, Hopkins will have a say on where he'd land if the new GM decides to move the five-time Pro Bowler.