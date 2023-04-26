Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort willing to move No. 3 overall pick 'if the trade makes sense'

It's well-known that the Cardinals would like to trade down, if possible. With Kyler Murray inked to a long-term contract, quarterback isn't a need in Arizona, so trading back and picking up additional assets would help immensely in Ossenfort's rebuild.

The question is whether a team might get desperate enough to ship assets the Cards find acceptable to get up to No. 3.

We know the Carolina Panthers are taking a QB at No. 1 overall -- likely Bryce Young. The Houston Texans at No. 2 have done a great job shrouding their plans, with reports all over the board on what they might do with the pick -- from taking their top QB to a defensive player.

"I have no idea what's going to happen at one or two," Ossenfort said. "I think that's a little bit why when we go through our draft exercises those are the questions that we're going to have to ask ourselves. So no, I don't think anything that happens in front of us will dictate what we're going to do at three."