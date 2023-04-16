Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins tweets that he 'doesn't want a raise'

Last week, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon spoke with the media when the team began its offseason strength and conditioning program. Hopkins notably was not present.

"We'll see. I've been in communication with D-Hop," Gannon told reporters on April 11. "I want to do what's best for him and us, at the same time. When he's ready to come, he'll come and improve his game, too."

Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, had success in his first season with the Cardinals. In 2020, Hopkins recorded 1,407 receiving yards and six touchdown catches in 16 games. Since then, he's played in 19 games for Arizona and dealt with a few injuries. This past season, Hopkins had to sit out the first six games due to a suspension related to a violation of the league's performance-enhancing substances policy.

The front office that acquired Hopkins is no longer in Arizona, with Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort replacing Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim.