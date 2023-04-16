Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins tweets that he 'doesn't want a raise'

It's been a busy offseason week for the Arizona Cardinals.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker isn't the only player whose future in the desert is unclear. On Sunday, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins took to Twitter to say any issues he may have are not related to his contract.
"Hopkins doesn't want a raise," the three-time All-Pro receiver tweeted with "Nuk." at the end of the post. According to Over the Cap, Hopkins is set to make $19.45 million in 2023 and $14.915 in 2024 as part of an extension he signed in Sept. 2020.
The tweet comes at a time when Hopkins has been part of trade speculation since the offseason started.
Last week, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon spoke with the media when the team began its offseason strength and conditioning program. Hopkins notably was not present.
"We'll see. I've been in communication with D-Hop," Gannon told reporters on April 11. "I want to do what's best for him and us, at the same time. When he's ready to come, he'll come and improve his game, too."
Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, had success in his first season with the Cardinals. In 2020, Hopkins recorded 1,407 receiving yards and six touchdown catches in 16 games. Since then, he's played in 19 games for Arizona and dealt with a few injuries. This past season, Hopkins had to sit out the first six games due to a suspension related to a violation of the league's performance-enhancing substances policy.
The front office that acquired Hopkins is no longer in Arizona, with Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort replacing Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim.
Arizona holds eight total draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and could look to address its receiver room next week.