Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury expected to join USC coaching staff

Prior to taking on the head coaching gig with the Cards from 2019-2022, Kingsbury drew acclaim for his work with Case Keenum at Houston, Johnny Manziel at Texans A&M and Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech.

Tabbed to take the Cardinals and QB Kyler Murray to the next level, Kingsbury's four-year run in Arizona was an overall disappointment that concluded with a 28-37-1 record and one ill-fated playoff trip.

Following his dismissal in the desert, Kingsbury took a trip to Thailand and interviewed for the Houston Texans offensive coordinator spot.