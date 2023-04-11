Around the NFL

Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury expected to join USC coaching staff

Published: Apr 10, 2023 at 09:46 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Following his four-season run as an NFL head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is headed back to the college ranks.

Kingsbury, who was fired Jan. 9 following his fourth season with the Arizona Cardinals, is expected to join the USC coaching staff to work with quarterbacks, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday night.

The 43-year-old Kingsbury is now set to work under head coach Lincoln Riley and work with reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

Prior to taking on the head coaching gig with the Cards from 2019-2022, Kingsbury drew acclaim for his work with Case Keenum at Houston, Johnny Manziel at Texans A&M and Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech.

Tabbed to take the Cardinals and QB Kyler Murray to the next level, Kingsbury's four-year run in Arizona was an overall disappointment that concluded with a 28-37-1 record and one ill-fated playoff trip.

Following his dismissal in the desert, Kingsbury took a trip to Thailand and interviewed for the Houston Texans offensive coordinator spot.

Kingsbury is now back in the states and the coaching world, but he's going back to school for now as Riley is adding a big name to his Trojans staff, and Kingsbury is hopeful to provide tutelage to another high-profile QB.

Related Content

news

Bucs RB Chase Edmonds eager to prove doubters wrong after 'humbling' 2022 season

After a disappointing 2022 season, where he failed to deliver in both Miami and Denver, RB Chase Edmonds hopes to rebound with the new-look Buccaneers.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Rob Gronkowski says 'there's no chance' of NFL return: 'I'm happily retired'

You can close the door on a potential Rob Gronkowski return. The former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end told TMZ last week he wouldn't unretire again to resume his Hall of Fame career.

news

Golfer Jon Rahm jokingly blames Cardinals TE Zach Ertz for four-putt Masters start

2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm opened his tournament with a four-putt double bogey before turning things around to run away with the victory Sunday at Augusta. After donning his first green jacket, Rahm called out Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz for a text sent before the fateful first hole.

news

Panthers hosting Alabama quarterback Bryce Young on Top 30 visit Tuesday

The Panthers continue to use every avenue to evaluate the quarterbacks ahead of selecting the No. 1 overall pick. On Tuesday, the club will bring in Alabama QB Bryce Young for a Top 30 visit, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

WR Odell Beckham agrees to terms with Ravens on one-year deal worth up to $18 million

Wide receiver Odell Beckham has agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $18 million with the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Ex-Bengal Carson Palmer tabs Joe Burrow over Patrick Mahomes as best QB: 'He's more consistent'

The Bengals and Chiefs need no help bolstering their rivalry, but a former Cincinnati quarterback decided to add fuel to the fire by mentioning Joe Burrow as the NFL's best QB over Patrick Mahomes.

news

Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios on Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle: 'Truly one of the best wide receiver duos in the league'

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios says Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are "one of the best wide receiver duos" in the NFL.

news

Odell Beckham visiting Jets on Monday; will receive physical, discuss possible Aaron Rodgers-led offense

The Jets are hosting the three-time Pro Bowler on a visit on Monday in which he'll undergo a physical, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Super Bowl LVII defeat 'played a factor' in Eagles center Jason Kelce continuing career: 'You know it's close'

Eagles center Jason Kelce addressed his decision to return to Philadelphia for a 13th season on Friday, admitting that while he still wants to play, a defeat on the game's largest stage played a factor.

news

Jets GM Joe Douglas gives positive outlook on Aaron Rodgers: 'He's gonna be here'

New York Jets general manager provided an Aaron Rodgers update at a live event hosted by Audacy's WFAN Sports Radio on Friday, telling spectators, "He's gonna be here."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE