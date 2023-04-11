Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury expected to join USC coaching staff

Following his four-season run as an NFL head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is headed back to the college ranks.
Kingsbury, who was fired Jan. 9 following his fourth season with the Arizona Cardinals, is expected to join the USC coaching staff to work with quarterbacks, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday night.
The 43-year-old Kingsbury is now set to work under head coach Lincoln Riley and work with reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.
Prior to taking on the head coaching gig with the Cards from 2019-2022, Kingsbury drew acclaim for his work with Case Keenum at Houston, Johnny Manziel at Texans A&M and Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech.
Tabbed to take the Cardinals and QB Kyler Murray to the next level, Kingsbury's four-year run in Arizona was an overall disappointment that concluded with a 28-37-1 record and one ill-fated playoff trip.
Following his dismissal in the desert, Kingsbury took a trip to Thailand and interviewed for the Houston Texans offensive coordinator spot.
Kingsbury is now back in the states and the coaching world, but he's going back to school for now as Riley is adding a big name to his Trojans staff, and Kingsbury is hopeful to provide tutelage to another high-profile QB.