Around the NFL

Cowboys place franchise tag on TE Dalton Schultz

Published: Mar 08, 2022 at 10:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys are ensuring they'll have at least one top-flight tight end to open the 2022 season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Cowboys are franchise tagging tight end Dalton Schultz﻿, per a source informed of the situation. The team later announced the news.

The franchise tender for tight ends sits at $10.931 million for 2022, making it an easy decision for Dallas as it attempts to work out a long-term deal with Schultz.

Sides have until July 15 to agree on a multiyear deal, or the TE will play 2022 on the one-year tender.

The low cost to keep a tight end on the franchise tag relative to the top of the positional market -- George Kittle at $15 million per -- has led to three TEs being tagged this offseason: Schultz, the Dolphins' Mike Gesicki and the Browns' David Njoku﻿.

The Cowboys' decision to franchise tag Schultz has been telegraphed in recent weeks. It became almost a formality after news surfaced that fellow Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin underwent hip surgery that is expected to sideline him for at least the start of the 2022 season and possibly longer.

The Jarwin situation made Dallas hanging onto Schultz vital.

The 25-year-old Schultz is coming off a breakout season, generating career-highs of 78 receptions, 808 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

The Cowboys have significant questions at wide receiver, with Michael Gallup﻿, Cedrick Wilson﻿, Noah Brown and Malik Turner headed toward free agency next week -- unless the Cowboys can re-sign one or more before then. The cap-strapped Cowboys are likely to cut star receiver Amari Cooper if they can't find a trade partner.

By tagging Schultz, the Cowboys ensure that Dak Prescott will have at least one reliable tight end target. How the rest of the pass-catching crew shakes out remains to be seen.

Related Content

news

Packers place franchise tag on WR Davante Adams

Green Bay has applied the franchise tag on star wide receiver ﻿Davante Adams﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Buccaneers using franchise tag on WR ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ for second season in a row

As an unpredictable offseason carries on for the Buccaneers, one certainty is that wide receiver ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ will be back with the team in 2022. The Bucs will use the franchise tag on Godwin for the second straight year, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Russell Wilson trade reaction: NFL community reacts to Seahawks trading star QB to Broncos

The NFL community reacts to the blockbuster trade that sent star QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos on Tuesday.
news

Jaguars franchise tag OT Cam Robinson for second consecutive year

The Jacksonville Jaguars used their franchise tag on offensive tackle Cam Robinson on Tuesday for a second consecutive season.
news

Chargers signing WR Mike Williams to three-year, $60 million contract

The Chargers are signing Williams to a three-year, $60 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. The deal includes $40 million guaranteed at signing, per Rapoport. 
news

Broncos acquiring Seahawks QB Russell Wilson in trade including Drew Lock, multiple picks, players

The Seahawks have agreed in principle on a trade sending nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson to the Broncos for a massive haul that includes multiple first-round draft picks and QB Drew Lock, among other picks and players, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Tuesday, March 8

Wideout Josh Reynolds looked rejuvenated down the stretch in the Motor City. Now he's returning. The Lions signed Reynolds to a two-year deal with a max value of $12 million, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Cowboys restructure Dak Prescott, Zack Martin contracts to create roughly $22M in cap space

The team announced Tuesday it restructured the contracts of quarterback ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ and guard ﻿Zack Martin﻿ to clear roughly $22 million in cap space for 2022.
news

NFL community reacts to Aaron Rodgers' return to Packers

After weeks of speculation on what ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ will do next, the NFL community reacts to the four-time MVP's decision on Tuesday to remain with the Packers.
news

Aaron Rodgers, Packers agree to terms on four-year, $200M extension

The Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a four-year, $200 million extension that makes him the highest-paid player on an annual basis in NFL history, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Dolphins place franchise tag on TE Mike Gesicki

﻿Mike Gesicki﻿ won't be making it to free agency. The Dolphins placed the franchise tag on Gesicki, Tom Pelissero reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW