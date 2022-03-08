Cowboys place franchise tag on TE Dalton Schultz

The Dallas Cowboys are ensuring they'll have at least one top-flight tight end to open the 2022 season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Cowboys are franchise tagging tight end Dalton Schultz﻿, per a source informed of the situation. The team later announced the news.

The franchise tender for tight ends sits at $10.931 million for 2022, making it an easy decision for Dallas as it attempts to work out a long-term deal with Schultz.

Sides have until July 15 to agree on a multiyear deal, or the TE will play 2022 on the one-year tender.

The low cost to keep a tight end on the franchise tag relative to the top of the positional market -- George Kittle at $15 million per -- has led to three TEs being tagged this offseason: Schultz, the Dolphins' Mike Gesicki and the Browns' David Njoku﻿.

The Cowboys' decision to franchise tag Schultz has been telegraphed in recent weeks. It became almost a formality after news surfaced that fellow Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin underwent hip surgery that is expected to sideline him for at least the start of the 2022 season and possibly longer.

The Jarwin situation made Dallas hanging onto Schultz vital.

The 25-year-old Schultz is coming off a breakout season, generating career-highs of 78 receptions, 808 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.