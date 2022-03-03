Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin (hip) expected to miss start of season

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be without tight end Blake Jarwin to open the 2022 season.

Jarwin underwent surgery for a hip injury last month and is not expected to be ready for the start of the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed. The surgery is considered uncommon for an active NFL player.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News first reported the surgery.

Jarwin played the first seven games of the 2021 season before going on injured reserve due to a hip injury. The tight end returned late in the season but played sparingly. Jarwin caught 11 passes for 96 yards and two TDs. He played in just one game in 2020 before suffering an ACL tear.

The 27-year-old's future is now uncertain.

With Dalton Schultz and Jeremy Sprinkle headed to free agency, Jarwin's status could play a significant role in how the Cowboys approach the offseason.