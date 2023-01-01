Broncos QB Russell Wilson plans to examine his entire routine

When the 2022 season ends, and one of the most frustrating experiences of Russell Wilson's career is behind him, the Broncos QB plans to examine everything.

His preparation. His offseason routine to be ready for the season. His in-season routine to be ready for each individual game. What he does. How he does it. What it looks like.

Following last week's firing of Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Wilson told reporters: "I wish I could have played better for him."

His goal, according to people familiar with his plans, is to do everything in his power to make sure it never happens again.

The 2022 season is the worst statistical year by far for the nine-year Pro Bowler, who has or is on track to have career lows in completion percentage, touchdowns and passer rating, while set for a career high in sacks. It has been, to be sure, bad for Wilson.

And Wilson, who may have been on a Hall of Fame trajectory before this season, wants to get back to his old self.

He wants to be a better player. A better pro. A better teammate.

It won't be the status quo.

When asked about making changes this week, Wilson said, "I think you always try to find ways to improve every day. You try find things to do and you work on it and everything else."

The Broncos will have a new head coach for the 2023 season, and the search will begin in earnest following the conclusion of the season. GM George Paton told reporters on Dec. 27 that "we do believe" Wilson is fixable and owner Greg Penner said the decision to trade for Wilson was a "long-term one" and that Wilson "knows he can play better."

That begins as soon as the season ends. The questions will be asked.

Was Wilson better off bulking up and playing from the pocket? Or is a return to his roots -- with a focus on more quickness and athleticism playing from outside the pocket -- the way to go?

He had injuries to be sure -- a calf strain, a torn hamstring, a partial tear in his lat, and he suffered a concussion on Dec. 11. But there were plays this year when Wilson was caught from behind, running around. Is that a function of age or is there an alteration in training that can make sure that doesn't happen in 2023?