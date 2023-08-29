Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson downplays 'Super Bowl' expectations: 'I'm not the only one here'

Richardson has said all the right things since being drafted and ultimately named the Colts' Week 1 starter.

"I know they invested a lot in me, but I'm not the only person on this team," he noted. "They invested a lot into the other players. They invested a lot into this staff.

"I know they're going to ride with me, and I'm going to ride with them. I don't really see it as I'm the main guy because, without the other pieces on the team, team not going to work."

Rookie quarterbacks have a lot to juggle: from understanding the speed of the NFL to learning a new offense to dissecting defenses to navigating their own tendencies to leading a group of men -- many of whom are much older and weathered -- to living up to outsized expectations.

"People always talk about how I'm the franchise," Richardson said. "I see it that way, but (teammates) are here before I was here. They're part of the franchise as well."