Around the NFL

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson shows improved confidence, poise in preseason finale vs. Eagles

Published: Aug 24, 2023 at 10:17 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Whether it was with his strong right arm or fleet feet, Anthony Richardson﻿'s otherworldly potential was on display for 33 snaps Thursday night.

The desired results didn't always follow, but the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback wrapped up the preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles with an overall positive showing heading into his rookie year.

Richardson's second preseason outing saw him play through the first half, leading the Colts on three scoring drives in five series and for a 17-13 halftime lead. He completed 6 of 17 passes for 78 yards and added 38 yards on five carries. Though his passing stats were far from sterling, they didn't tell the story of the improved poise and control of the offense presented.

His confidence was perhaps most evident after the Colts' first scoring drive, when he flapped his arms in a "Fly, Eagles, fly," motion, much to the dismay of the Lincoln Financial Field faithful. It was a moment that garnered notice and stirred social media, but his overall showing in two quarters was a snapshot of the overwhelming potential that made him such an enticing prospect.

Richardson, who was named the team's QB1 on Aug. 15, and the Colts struggled woefully on their first drive, but when the 2023 NFL Draft's No. 4 pick started working in a hurry-up offense in the second series, he looked at home. He was 2 for 2 for 36 yards on his second drive, which culminated with a Deon Jackson 3-yard touchdown run. On the third series, Richardson was 2 for 3 for 19 yards after kickstarting the march with a 16-yard run. An Evan Hull 1-yard TD concluded a 10-play, 75-yard march.

Unsurprisingly, Richardson was inaccurate at times while flexing the might of his arm. His scrambling was of the sensational variety, though.

The 250-pounder has shown he can run like a bull through would-be tacklers, but his escapability and nimbleness jumped out Thursday.

Much as Josh Allen was in his first couple of seasons with the Buffalo Bills, Richardson has all the makings of a one-man roller coaster, with a plethora of thrills and scares sure to lie ahead.

A year after the Colts took part in a long line of tough-to-watch games, Richardson at the very least seems to guarantee a more entertaining brand of football.

The highlights will come, but the consistency is a work in progress. That's not any kind of novel analysis when it comes to Richardson, of course.

His poise and presence in the pocket have clearly improved from his first preseason game to his last, as he looked comfortable and confident in his final dress rehearsal.

Next up is the real thing, when Richardson takes the field for his first official NFL start on Sept. 10 against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars.

Related Content

news

Browns trading QB Joshua Dobbs, 2024 seventh-round pick to Cardinals for 2024 fifth-rounder

The Cleveland Browns are trading quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. Arizona, which will receive a 2024 seventh-round pick in addition to Dobbs, will send a 2024 fifth-round pick to Cleveland.
news

Chargers to retire numbers of Hall of Fame teammates WR Charlie Joiner, TE Kellen Winslow

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to retire the numbers of former teammates wide receiver Charlie Joiner and tight end Kellen Winslow at halftime during the team's Week 1 game versus the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 10. 
news

Steve Sidwell, defensive coordinator for Saints' 'Dome Patrol,' dies at 78

Steve Sidwell, who was a defensive coordinator for four teams in a 21-year NFL career, died Wednesday night, the New Orleans Saints announced. He was 78. 
news

Cardinals trade OT Josh Jones to Texans, continue day of deals

The Arizona Cardinals traded offensive tackle Josh Jones and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for a fifth-rounder on Thursday, the team announced.
news

Ravens to induct Terrell Suggs into team's Ring of Honor

The Ravens are inducting linebacker Terrell Suggs into the club's ring of honor on Oct. 22, the team announced on Thursday.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy expected to miss multiple weeks with hamstring injury; Week 1 status in doubt

Jerry Jeudy suffered a moderate hamstring injury during Thursday's practice and his status for the team's regular-season opener on Sept. 10 is in jeopardy, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Cardinals trading Isaiah Simmons to Giants for 2024 seventh-round draft pick

Isaiah Simmons' time in the desert is over. The Cardinals traded Simmons to the New York Giants for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick.
news

Seahawks rookie WR Jake Bobo making strong case for roster spot after going undrafted

Seahawks social media wants #MoreBobo. Jake Bobo, an undrafted wide receiver out of UCLA, has gone from training camp fodder to the toast of the Northwest.
news

Ezekiel Elliott 'a good fit' with Patriots, hopes to complement Rhamondre Stevenson in backfield

By all accounts, ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿ has fit right into the Patriots' culture in his short time with the club. The veteran RB spoke Wednesday about his changing play style and role in New England's offense.
news

Deshaun Watson looking to prove top-10 status again in second season with Browns

﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ is no longer named among the elite, best of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. If lucky, he squeaks in just outside the top 10 on such offseason lists. Watson accepts he has a lot to prove to return to that level.