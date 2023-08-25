Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson shows improved confidence, poise in preseason finale vs. Eagles

Whether it was with his strong right arm or fleet feet, Anthony Richardson's otherworldly potential was on display for 33 snaps Thursday night.
The desired results didn't always follow, but the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback wrapped up the preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles with an overall positive showing heading into his rookie year.
Richardson's second preseason outing saw him play through the first half, leading the Colts on three scoring drives in five series and for a 17-13 halftime lead. He completed 6 of 17 passes for 78 yards and added 38 yards on five carries. Though his passing stats were far from sterling, they didn't tell the story of the improved poise and control of the offense presented.
His confidence was perhaps most evident after the Colts' first scoring drive, when he flapped his arms in a "Fly, Eagles, fly," motion, much to the dismay of the Lincoln Financial Field faithful. It was a moment that garnered notice and stirred social media, but his overall showing in two quarters was a snapshot of the overwhelming potential that made him such an enticing prospect.
Richardson, who was named the team's QB1 on Aug. 15, and the Colts struggled woefully on their first drive, but when the 2023 NFL Draft's No. 4 pick started working in a hurry-up offense in the second series, he looked at home. He was 2 for 2 for 36 yards on his second drive, which culminated with a Deon Jackson 3-yard touchdown run. On the third series, Richardson was 2 for 3 for 19 yards after kickstarting the march with a 16-yard run. An Evan Hull 1-yard TD concluded a 10-play, 75-yard march.
Unsurprisingly, Richardson was inaccurate at times while flexing the might of his arm. His scrambling was of the sensational variety, though.
The 250-pounder has shown he can run like a bull through would-be tacklers, but his escapability and nimbleness jumped out Thursday.
Much as Josh Allen was in his first couple of seasons with the Buffalo Bills, Richardson has all the makings of a one-man roller coaster, with a plethora of thrills and scares sure to lie ahead.
A year after the Colts took part in a long line of tough-to-watch games, Richardson at the very least seems to guarantee a more entertaining brand of football.
The highlights will come, but the consistency is a work in progress. That's not any kind of novel analysis when it comes to Richardson, of course.
His poise and presence in the pocket have clearly improved from his first preseason game to his last, as he looked comfortable and confident in his final dress rehearsal.
Next up is the real thing, when Richardson takes the field for his first official NFL start on Sept. 10 against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars.