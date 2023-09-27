Dolphins' Raheem Mostert claims he's fastest player on 'fastest team in the NFL'

"Oh yeah, hands down, I win this race," he said. "Look, I'll tell it like this, Rich. When it comes to a race, right, Tyreek is fast, don't get me wrong, but I can break down his speed. He has more of that quick twitch to him, too. For me, I'm more of a long-strider; once I get going, it's hard to catch me, it's hard to beat me. And same thing with J-Dub, he's in between both Tyreek and I. It'll be a good race for sure, but I think I got the upper advantage."