CB Xavien Howard on Dolphins' skill players: 'Man, it's like a race car game'

The speed the Dolphins can deploy stresses defenses, forcing secondaries to respect getting beat deep and opening up underneath routes.

"I think it's something defenses got to be careful of," Waddle said. "When you have a lot of guys that can stretch the field, it opens up a lot of stuff."

Adding Achane to the backfield gives Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel another chess piece to move around, someone defenses have to identify any time he's in the contest. While the 5-foot-8 running back might not be a workhorse, with Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson in Miami to share duties, he could bring a dose of explosion to the backfield.

"Obviously we got one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL and I'm sticking to my stance on that," Hill said. "So having Tua (Tagovailoa) at quarterback and having the offensive guru we have in our head coach is wonderful. Having those weapons at his disposal, he's going to go crazy. He can have me and Waddle on one side, Devon and Raheem on another side. The sky is the limit for this offense."