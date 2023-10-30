Michigan's own: Why Raiders' Maxx Crosby 'cannot wait' for first game at Ford Field on Monday night

The Raiders faced the Lions during Crosby's rookie year in Oakland, winning 31-24, but Monday night will be his first time playing at Ford Field.

The two-time Pro Bowler is the only Raider with more than one sack this season (he has 6.5) and has at least half a sack in five consecutive games -- the longest streak of his career. His relentlessness and production have gained the attention of many around the league, including Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

"[Crosby] is the most disruptive defensive player we've played all year to this point," Campbell said during Thursday's news conference.

With the help of the Raiders' strength and conditioning team, including Rick Slate and A.J. Neibel, Crosby said he has been able to reach another level this year. Starting in the offseason, Crosby and his team focused on finding the 1 percent in every area -- preparation, rehab, recovery, training, speed and power -- to improve physically.

As for the mental aspect of his game, Crosby said that was also a focus during the offseason. One of the most impactful activities for him: reading.