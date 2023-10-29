2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Raiders-Lions on Monday night

The Las Vegas Raiders and Detroit Lions are trying to get back in the win column in Week 8.

Las Vegas (3-4) hopes it can return to the .500 mark after a stunning loss to undrafted rookie QB Tyson Bagent and the Bears. The positive news entering Week 8 for the Raiders is Jimmy Garoppolo (back) appears to be "good to go" to play in Detroit. Garoppolo has missed two games this season (Week 4 at Chargers, Week 7 at Bears).