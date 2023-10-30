Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill on surpassing 1,000-yard mark in eight games: 'I've been calling my shot since I came in this league'

The only other players to generate 1,000-plus receiving yards in the first eight games of a season all came before 1962: Charley Hennigan (1961), HOF Elroy Hirsch (1951) & HOF Don Hutson (1942).

With a 17-game schedule, Hill is on pace for 2,155 receiving yards in 2023 (Calvin Johnson holds the single-season receiving yards record with 1,964 in 16 games in 2012).

In eight games, Hill has been held under the 100-yard mark three times and went over the 150-yard barrier four times, including a 215-yard output in Week 1. His season-low came in Week 2 against the Patriots, when he had five catches for 40 yards but still scored a TD. He has at least one touchdown in seven of eight games.

Hill has dominated defenses on deep passes. Despite often seeing safeties over the top, opponents still can't match the wideout's speed. Hill leads the NFL with 12 catches for 470 yards and six TDs on deep targets in 2023 (20-plus air yards), per Next Gen Stats.

Hill will attempt to keep up his otherworldly pace against his former team, Kansas City, next week when the current top two seeds in the AFC face off in Week 9 in Frankfurt, Germany.