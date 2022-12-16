Three potential best fits for Tom Brady in 2023; examining Steve Wilks' success in Carolina

As odd as it might sound, a potential reunion between the QB and his former squad would likely be a win-win scenario for Brady and Belichick. The duo combined for six Super Bowl titles and posted a .774 winning percentage during a 20-year run together with the Patriots.





Setting aside the tension that developed during Brady's time with the team, as well as the underwhelming end (a one-and-done playoff appearance) to Brady's final season in New England, the Patriots have clearly been at their best in recent seasons with No. 12 running the show. The veteran is not only a clutch player with a knack for coming up with big plays in critical moments, but he has the savvy to stabilize an offense that has floundered in 2022, helping youngsters, newcomers and even coaches (like Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, or whomever is running the attack in 2023) master the nuances of the system.





Brady's return would put 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones on the bench or on the trading block. But if he remained a part of the team, Jones would have a chance to watch Brady conduct a master class in leadership and organization. Moreover, Jones could learn from a quarterback with similar traits as a pocket passer.





Considering how much Brady influenced and impacted the culture within the organization during his time there, a reunion between TB12 and the Patriots is the most sensible option on the table. Brady would get to make a Dwyane Wade-like return to a team that turned him into an icon. And Belichick would get another chance to make another title run that would further burnish his legacy as an all-timer in the coaching ranks.