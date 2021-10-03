Contract figures, underlying tension contributed to Patriots-Tom Brady split 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady makes his long-awaited return to New England tonight to face Bill Belichick and his former team, a storyline that perhaps you've heard about. And Foxborough will be ready.

Sources say the Patriots will do what's right and classy, offering a tribute to recognize Brady upon his return and also briefly stopping the game to commemorate him surpassing Drew Brees' all-time passing yards mark of 80,358. He needs only 68 yards to do it.

Over 500 media members have been credentialed, with NBC accounting for roughly 300 of them -- playoff levels. The Today Show broadcasted live from Gillette Stadium this week, as did Nightly News with Lester Holt. In short, Tampa Bay-New England is the most anticipated regular-season game in years.

Before the Patriots play host to Brady's Bucs on Sunday Night Football, let's take a look back at how we got here. Based on interviews with sources over the last two years, here's a look at how and why the greatest QB ever broke up with the greatest coach ever.

Why was Brady a free agent?

Prior to the 2019 season, Brady and the team mutually agreed upon a contract extension that wasn't an extension at all. Instead, it was a one-year raise that included a provision that did not allow the Pats to tag Brady, while voiding the final two years. He was to be a free agent. The idea was simple: After years of off-again, on-again tension -- and many, many Super Bowl titles with unprecedented victories -- owner Robert Kraft felt you can't force a marriage.

At some point, the two parties have to want to be with each other and stay with each other. By allowing Brady to be a free agent, it ensured that if he was back in New England for 2020, it was because he wanted to be there and because Belichick wanted him back. It also allowed him to test the market and really be free, which he had always wondered about.

Why didn't Brady and Belichick break up earlier?