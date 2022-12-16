NFL Week 15 bold predictions: Jaguars upset Cowboys; Mayfield magic continues for Rams

Steve Wilks has done a remarkable job since taking over as Carolina's interim head coach, resurrecting the Panthers' season by leading the team to three wins in the past four games. The good times keep rollin' this week, as Wilks' bunch takes down the Steelers. Couple that with a Bucs loss to the Bengals, and Carolina ends the weekend in the NFC South driver's seat, a position it won't relinquish this season. Wilks is looking like the Coach of the Year and the Panthers' permanent head man.