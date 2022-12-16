Bold Predictions

Presented By

NFL Week 15 bold predictions: Jaguars upset Cowboys; Mayfield magic continues for Rams

Published: Dec 16, 2022 at 09:53 AM

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 15 schedule).

Headshot_Author_DAVID_CARR_1400x1000
David Carr

The Cowboys were on the cusp of losing to the one-win Texans last weekend, but an 11-play, 98-yard touchdown drive improved Dallas to 10-3. With the 'Boys visiting Jacksonville on Sunday, Trevor Lawrence gives them a taste of their own medicine, leading the Jaguars to a late-game, comeback win.

Related Links

NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Marc_Ross
Marc Ross

Steve Wilks has done a remarkable job since taking over as Carolina's interim head coach, resurrecting the Panthers' season by leading the team to three wins in the past four games. The good times keep rollin' this week, as Wilks' bunch takes down the Steelers. Couple that with a Bucs loss to the Bengals, and Carolina ends the weekend in the NFC South driver's seat, a position it won't relinquish this season. Wilks is looking like the Coach of the Year and the Panthers' permanent head man.

NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_DeAngelo_Hall
DeAngelo Hall

Robert Saleh's defense limits the Lions' prolific offense (fourth in total yards, fifth in scoring) to fewer than 250 yards in a win that ends the Jets' two-game skid and keeps New York's playoff hopes alive.

Headshot_Author_Maurice_Jones-Drew_1400x1000
Maurice Jones-Drew

Two days after being claimed off waivers by the Rams, Baker Mayfield magically led the defending Super Bowl champions on a 98-yard, game-winning drive in a 17-16 victory over the Raiders on Thursday Night Football. You truly couldn't "write it any better." Now, with more than a week to prepare for a Monday night showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, Mayfield's magic continues as he guides the Rams to their second straight prime-time victory.

Full NFL Week 15 schedule

Thursday, December 15

Saturday, December 17

Sunday, December 18

Monday, December 19

Related Content

news

NFL Week 14 bold predictions: Giants upset Eagles in scoring explosion; Mike White equals Josh Allen

Will Daniel Jones and the Giants pull off an upset over the Eagles? Can Jets QB Mike White hang with Bills superstar Josh Allen? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 14 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 13 bold predictions: Pass-TD record reached in Chiefs-Bengals; A.J. Brown's revenge!

How will Eagles receiver A.J. Brown fare against his former team? How many pass TDs will Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow combine for when they meet Sunday? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 13 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 12 bold predictions: Trevor Lawrence outrushes Lamar Jackson; Packers upset Eagles

Will Trevor Lawrence outrush Lamar Jackson? Can the Packers channel another upset win against a heavily favored NFC power? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 12 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Jets finally beat Pats! Jeff Saturday's Colts hand Eagles 2nd straight loss

Will the Jets FINALLY beat the Patriots? Can Jeff Saturday's Colts stay hot and hand the Eagles their second straight loss? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 11 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 10 bold predictions: Tony Pollard runs WILD on Packers; Geno Smith outduels Tom Brady

Which offensive player steps up in Mike McCarthy's return to Green Bay? Can Geno Smith continue his magical season against Tom Brady in Germany? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 10 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 9 bold predictions: Justin Fields' career day lifts Bears over Dolphins; Kadarius Toney TD?

Can Justin Fields continue his rise to knock off the Dolphins? Will Patrick Mahomes connect with newcomer Kadarius Toney in the receiver's first game as a Chief? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 9 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Aaron Rodgers shut out by Bills; Geno Smith torches Giants with five TDs

Is Aaron Rodgers about to hit a new low in Buffalo? Will Geno Smith light up his former team when the Giants visit Seattle? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 8 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 7 bold predictions: Packers lose third straight; Aidan Hutchinson outplays Micah Parsons

Will Aaron Rodgers and the struggling Packers lose a third straight game? Can rookie Aidan Hutchinson outshine Defensive Player of the Year front-runner Micah Parsons? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 7 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 6 bold predictions: Zach Wilson outduels Aaron Rodgers; Eagles' D steals shine from DAL unit

Will Zach Wilson outduel Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau? Can the Eagles end Cooper Rush's win streak? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 6 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 5 bold predictions: Panthers upset 49ers; Julio Jones finds Fountain of Youth vs. Falcons

Can Baker Mayfield's Panthers find a way to upend the 49ers? How will Julio Jones fare against his former team? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 5 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 4 bold predictions: Lamar Jackson shreds Bills; Devin Lloyd for Defensive Rookie of the Year!

Is Lamar Jackson about to run circles around the top-ranked Bills defense? What will Devin Lloyd do to further his Defensive Rookie of the Year candidacy? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 4 of the 2022 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE