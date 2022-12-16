NFL Week 15 bold predictions: Jaguars upset Cowboys; Mayfield magic continues for Rams

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 15 schedule).
The Cowboys were on the cusp of losing to the one-win Texans last weekend, but an 11-play, 98-yard touchdown drive improved Dallas to 10-3. With the 'Boys visiting Jacksonville on Sunday, Trevor Lawrence gives them a taste of their own medicine, leading the Jaguars to a late-game, comeback win.
Steve Wilks has done a remarkable job since taking over as Carolina's interim head coach, resurrecting the Panthers' season by leading the team to three wins in the past four games. The good times keep rollin' this week, as Wilks' bunch takes down the Steelers. Couple that with a Bucs loss to the Bengals, and Carolina ends the weekend in the NFC South driver's seat, a position it won't relinquish this season. Wilks is looking like the Coach of the Year and the Panthers' permanent head man.
Robert Saleh's defense limits the Lions' prolific offense (fourth in total yards, fifth in scoring) to fewer than 250 yards in a win that ends the Jets' two-game skid and keeps New York's playoff hopes alive.
Two days after being claimed off waivers by the Rams, Baker Mayfield magically led the defending Super Bowl champions on a 98-yard, game-winning drive in a 17-16 victory over the Raiders on Thursday Night Football. You truly couldn't "write it any better." Now, with more than a week to prepare for a Monday night showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, Mayfield's magic continues as he guides the Rams to their second straight prime-time victory.
Full NFL Week 15 schedule
Thursday, December 15
Saturday, December 17
- Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET on NFL Network)
- Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns (4:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network)
- Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (8:15 p.m. ET on NFL Network)
Sunday, December 18
- Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Detroit Lions at New York Jets (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX)
- New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET on CBS)
- New York Giants at Washington Commanders (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC/Universo)
Monday, December 19
- Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC/ESPN2/ESPN Deportes)