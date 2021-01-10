Around the NFL

Russell Wilson: Seahawks offense 'flatlined' in second half vs. Rams

Published: Jan 10, 2021 at 10:27 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Just months removed from justifying calls from the peanut gallery to "Let Russ Cook," ﻿Russell Wilson﻿ and the Seattle Seahawks looked absolutely cooked on Saturday night.

In Seattle's 30-20 wild-card loss to the divisional rival Los Angeles Rams, the Seahawks mustered 11 first downs and 278 total yards against L.A. and converted just 2 of 14 third-down attempts.

Seattle was still in the ball game in the second half despite its paltry production. But after kicking a field goal and cutting L.A.'s lead to three on the first drive of the third quarter, Seattle then punted on four consecutive drives, moving the ball just 21 yards on 17 plays, picking up just two first downs and never reaching midfield. Meanwhile, Los Angeles and an injured ﻿Jared Goff﻿ stretched their lead from three points to 17. All this, while the Rams' star defender, ﻿Aaron Donald﻿, was sidelined by a rib injury.

Wilson and Co. failed to take advantage of Donald's absence and to wake up on offense until it was too late in the fourth quarter.

"We needed to get going there," Wilson said, per The Seattle Times. "The game kind of felt stale for us in a way -- we kind of flatlined. We needed to get going and make that happen. And the next thing you know, we didn't."

Save for a typically brilliant improvised touchdown pass to ﻿DK Metcalf﻿ in the first half, Wilson had a particularly poor day, watching the Seahawks' season flat-line underneath a crush of Rams sackers. Wilson's mistakes were plentiful: He threw a pick-six on a WR screen intended for Metcalf, took five sacks and completed just 40.7 percent of his passes, a season-low. According to ESPN, Wilson posted a 17.6 QBR in the loss to the Rams, the fifth-worst performance of his career.

Much can be blamed on Seattle's offensive line, which allowed Wilson to be pressured on a season-worst 43.8 percent of plays. But for a QB who's handled pressure in the pocket and off the field well his entire career, that's no excuse.

"I hate this feeling, obviously," Wilson said. "We felt like we had a chance today. … I was hoping for us to be able to win it all, and we didn't do that."

Wilson and the Seahawks looked destined for glory in the season's early-goings. As Seattle got out to a 5-0 start, calls for Wilson to be atop the MVP conversation increased, and justifiably so; Wilson was completing 72.8 percent of his passes and bolstered a 19-3 TD-to-INT ratio on a team leading the NFC standings.

But then the turnovers came in droves, the losses soon followed, and Seattle's offense never recovered the promise of its early-season success.

Instead of cooking up a Super Bowl run, the Seahawks are heading home in early January for the second time in three seasons and missing out on the NFC title game for the third straight time in the postseason.

"We gotta be better," Wilson said. "We gotta find ways to win these types of matchups."

Related Content

news

Saints QB Drew Brees likely to retire after postseason run 

With the Saints kicking off their postseason Sunday afternoon against the Bears, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning that Drew Brees is likely to retire after the season.
news

Mitchell Trubisky unlikely to return to Bears in 2021 without long playoff run

There is no certainty the Bears will bring back Mitchell Trubisky in 2021, but if the quarterback wins Saturday vs. the Saints and keeps winning, perhaps he can change their mind. 
news

Washington DE Chase Young suffered mild ankle sprain in loss to Buccaneers

Chase Young﻿, Washington's No. 2 pick and star pass rusher, left the Football Team's wild-card loss to the Buccaneers late in the proceedings with a lower leg injury. Young suffered only a mild ankle sprain.
news

Super Wild Card Weekend: What we learned from Saturday's games

Following the first day of the postseason, the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving on. Here's what we learned on Super Wild Card Weekend Saturday. 
news

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke steals hearts of viewers with 'courageous' performance in loss to Bucs

Taylor Heinicke gave a valiant effort on Saturday night in a 31-23 wild-card loss to Tampa Bay, completing 26-of-44 passes for 306 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and engineering a surprisingly efficient Washington offense in the second half of what finished as a one-score game.
news

Tom Brady-led Buccaneers beat Washington for franchise's first playoff win since '03 Super Bowl

Despite a valiant effort from quarterback Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Football Team, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prevailed on Super Wild Card Weekend. 
news

Pete Carroll 'real disappointed' in Seahawks' wild-card loss to Rams

The Seattle Seahawks exited the playoffs with little more than a whimper on Saturday night, falling to a Rams team battling significant adversity after losing its starting quarterback to a neck injury and turning to ﻿Jared Goff﻿, who entered and played with a broken thumb. 
news

Defense, Jared Goff lead Los Angeles Rams to wild-card win over Seattle Seahawks

Despite a neck injury to John Wolford, Jared Goff playing with a bum thumb and Aaron Donald injuring his ribs, the Los Angeles Rams have returned to the NFC Divisional Round for the first time since they advanced to the Super Bowl two seasons ago. 
news

Colts QB Philip Rivers undecided about playing future after loss to Bills

Following a heartbreaking playoff loss to the Bills, Colts QB Philip Rivers made no announcements on his future, though returning to Indianapolis or to coach high school football in Alabama were options he offered up. 
news

Colts HC Frank Reich: Analytics supported decision to go for it on fourth-and-goal

In a three-point, season-ending loss to the Bills on Saturday, the Colts' decision to go for it on fourth down in the first half was a choice that loomed large when it came up empty. Indianapolis coach Frank Reich defended the decision after the defeat. 
news

Jared Goff replaces injured John Wolford in Rams' win over Seahawks; Aaron Donald dealing with rib injury

﻿John Wolford﻿ got the start for the Rams on Saturday. But it was Jared Goff who finished the victory. Wolford took a blow to the head from Seahawks safety Jamal Adams and was replaced by Goff. Standout DT Aaron Donald (ribs) was injured in the second half, as well, and did not return to action.  
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW