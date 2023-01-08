Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs break out 'Snow Globe' play in win over Raiders: 'The coaches let us have fun'

The Chiefs have already caught the internet's attention with stellar athletic plays from quarterback Patrick Mahomes once or twice this season. But in the season finale versus the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, Kansas City debuted a new type of never-before-seen play, and it went viral.

During the second quarter of the 31-13 win, the Chiefs were at the Raiders' 9-yard line on second down. But instead of coming up to the line of scrimmage as usual, the players huddled and spun around in a circle for a few seconds before quickly breaking into formation to snap the ball.

While the announcers understandably chuckled at the stunt, the play appeared effective initially, as Jerick McKinnon took the direct snap and tossed it back to Mahomes, who threw to Kadarius Toney for a touchdown. Unfortunately the play ended up being nullified due to a holding penalty, but it still became one of the biggest topics of discussion surrounding the game.

When asked about the play after the win, Mahomes said the team has some plays that were created to confuse defenses through odd set-ups, and that this particular play, dubbed the "Snow Globe" in the spirit of the holidays, was actually first conceived last season and set aside, before being brought back for this week's matchup.

"It was something we had kind of practiced on actually last year of doing that, of getting confusion going and getting to the line to snap, and we didn't get the chance to run it last year," Mahomes said in his postgame press conference. "As the season went back on, I was kind of nudging coach (Andy) Reid like, 'Hey, let's bring it back in a different way.' We didn't have that throw back on it the last time we ran it. Hopefully we can maybe do it again and get back to whatever we ran last time and get another touchdown."