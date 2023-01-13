Dolphins to start rookie QB Skylar Thompson in wild-card game vs. Bills

Around the NFL

Seventh-round quarterback Skylar Thompson will start Sunday's postseason bout against the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel announced Friday.

The Fins have been prepping all week for the rookie to start after ruling out Tua Tagovailoa for the third straight week due to a concussion.

McDaniel added that Teddy Bridgewater is still dealing with a dislocated pinkie on his throwing hand, but the Dolphins are optimistic he'll be available as the backup. Mike Glennon is also available.

Thompson started two games for Miami this season, a Week 6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and a Week 18 win over the New York Jets that helped clinch a playoff berth. In seven appearances, the rookie has completed 57.1 percent of his passes for 534 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions.

Miami has struggled in games Tagovailoa has missed, going 1-3 with five TD passes and seven INTs in four games with Thompson and Bridgewater under center.

Thompson faces a tall task against the second-seeded Bills in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon. Leslie Frazier's defense ranks second in points allowed and fourth in turnovers forced. The rookie QB will have to avoid turnovers and get the ball to playmakers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in space to keep up with the potent Bills offense and pull off the road upset.

